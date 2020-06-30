Primary Elections Today: 4 Things to See in Colorado, Utah, and Oklahoma

The Democratic Senate primaries in Colorado have attracted the most national attention. Democrats need to change three seats (if they win the White House) or four seats (if they don't) to control the Senate next year. Colorado, which voted for Hillary Clinton for 9 points in 2016, may be her biggest target. The national party has already decided on its candidate to face Republican Senator Cory Gardner, but on Tuesday, voters will have their say.
While Democrats are on the offensive in the Senate, they mostly play defense in the House, trying to hold on to their historic gains from the 2018 midterm elections. Democrats flipped the seats that President Donald Trump had in 2016, including one in Oklahoma and Utah, and now the Republicans want them back.
Will the National Democratic Party Election Be the Nominee in the Colorado Senate Race?
Senator Cory Gardner, Colorado's first-term Republican senator, is one of the most vulnerable incumbents facing reelection in the fall. Tuesday's primaries will decide who will face him and what that November showdown could look like in a state that turned blue.
Former two-term governor John Hickenlooper, who led a short-lived campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is the national party's choice to face Gardner, one of two Republicans facing reelection in a state that Clinton led to held in 2016.
Andrew Romanoff is no stranger to campaigning. The former state House Speaker unsuccessfully challenged newly-appointed Senator Michael Bennet in a 2010 Democratic primary. Four years later, he lost an offer for a seat in the Denver-area House. Now he is running for Senate assent, campaigning on "Medicare for All" and the Green New Deal.
Hickenlooper has recently tried to clean up previous comments. He said he "stumbled" when he said "Black Lives Matter" means "every life matters," a description activists say discounted systematic discrimination against blacks. He apologized for the resurgent comments he made in 2014 comparing politicians to slaves who were flogged to row "an old slave ship."
But it is Hickenlooper's ethical violations that Republicans have been hitting on him. The state's Independent Ethics Commission first found him in contempt for defying a subpoena to appear at a remote audience. Then, after he testified virtually, the commission fined him earlier this month for twice violating the rule against accepting gifts when he was governor, even though he dismissed most of the charges against him.
"Any momentum that existed for Romanoff stalled about a week ago, 10 days ago," said Democratic Democratic strategist Rick Ridder, who does not work for any of the candidates, on Monday.
Hickenlooper had spent about $ 6.7 million at the end of the pre-reporting period on June 10, more than three times what Romanoff had spent, and that's independent of the millions of dollars that national Democratic groups have spent for him. . Hickenlooper ended the period with nearly $ 6 million in the bank, compared to Romanoff's $ 792,000, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission.
It was the 2018 upset that Republicans didn't see coming. Who will try to avenge the loss this year?
Horn barely won, defeated Russell by 1 point, and nine Republicans are competing on Tuesday to try to confront her. If no one gets a majority of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a second round on August 25.
Among the most competitive candidates are two women, which is itself remarkable in a Republican Party primary, where women have faced difficult difficulties for a long time but are seeing more success this year. State Senator Stephanie Bice had raised more than $ 1 million by the end of the pre-reporting period on June 10. Businesswoman Terry Neese lent her campaign $ 450,000 and had raised around $ 532,000.
The Growth Club has not endorsed the race, but its super PAC has been attacking Bice in television commercials in recent weeks. He tried to link her to Harvey Weinstein because he voted to expand a tax incentive for the film industry to come to Oklahoma and questioned his support for Trump because in 2016 he endorsed Carly Fiorina, who recently said he would vote for Biden in 2020 (The Club, which he now supports the President, he initially opposed Trump in the 2016 primaries.)
"There are very few Republican women in Washington right now," Bice said in a live Facebook message to supporters on Saturday. "Sexism in attacks by groups like this is one of the main reasons why."
Club for Growth Action President David McIntosh responded by attacking his support for what he called "the largest tax increase in Oklahoma state history" and "his support for the ever Trumper Carly Fiorina."
"There are other women and men in this race who do not endorse higher taxes or use taxpayer money to support Hollywood," McIntosh said in a statement.
Republicans elect candidate for another possible House withdrawal
Four candidates are running. Former NFL player Burgess Owens, a Fox News commentator, has raised the most money in the preliminary report, followed by State Rep. Kim Coleman. Both are at the bottom of the Republican National Committee's "Young Guns" list for competitive candidates.
Will Huntsman get his old job back in Utah?
Four Republicans are also vying for the nomination to succeed outgoing Governor Gary Herbert in Utah, a mail-voting red state.
This story has been updated to include a statement from the president of the Club for Growth Action.
CNN's Fredreka Schouten contributed to this story.