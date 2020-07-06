Prince Andrew cancels his golf trip to Spain after Maxwell's arrest: report

Prince Andrew has canceled his annual golf trip to Spain because he is "nervous" about leaving the UK during an investigation by US authorities into his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report.

Last year, the Duke of York stayed at a friend's mansion on the Costa del Sol a few days after the convicted pedophile committed suicide at the Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center, UK Sun reported.

A member of the palace told the store that royalty disconnected this year's trip because he is "concerned" about traveling abroad after the Justice Department issued an official request to interview him about Epstein.

Adding to Andrew's anxiety was the arrest last week of the alleged attorney for the late financier Ghislaine Maxwell on charges including alleged sex crimes at his London home, where the prince has been indicted separately by an Epstein "sex slave" to sleep with her when she was 17 years old. the mirror reported.

Andrew has denied the allegations and his attorneys have said they offered to provide a witness statement to the Justice Department, according to the report.

The palace source told the Mirror that it is "unlikely" that Andrew will leave the United Kingdom for the foreseeable future and that "he will never again travel to the United States."