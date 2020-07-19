Prince Andrew did not show up at his daughter Beatrice's wedding

The Duke of York was not in sight for his Princess Beatrice's wedding on Friday.

Grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were in attendance for the socially estranged ceremony in Berkshire, but the Daily Mail reported that Bea's father was not in sight, as the allegations continue to revolve around his repeated visits to his pedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein. James Island in the Caribbean.

However, the royal family was quite a smile for the occasion.

Beatrice, 31, who married businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, wore a fringed diamond headband for her big day, the same topper Elizabeth wore at her wedding in 1947.

Virginia Giuffre said Epstein had trafficked her when she was 17, forcing her to have sex with her friends, including Prince Andrew. She has accused British royalty of sleeping with her three times during the time.

The Duke of York has denied all allegations and has kept an extremely low profile since the Epstein scandal erupted.