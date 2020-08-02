Prince Andrew's alleged fetishes revealed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

Jeffrey Epstein, "sex slave" Virginia Giuffre allegedly spent two days alone with Prince Andrew at the financier's ranch, "endlessly attending" to all the needs of royalty, who especially liked to lick her toes.

The claims were made in a manuscript Epstein's accuser wrote about his alleged abuse at the hands of the late billionaire, his accused Mrs. Ghislaine Maxwell, and wealthy and powerful men, including the prince, part of a treasure trove of court documents published last week in Maxwell medium battles charges related to sex trafficking in Manhattan.

Giuffre wrote in his book proposal, titled "The Billionaire Playboy’s Club," that he found it difficult to bear some of men's strange sexual preferences.

"It was not easy to satisfy the sexual desires of these strange men, the Prince being one of them," he said, according to the Daily Mail.

Giuffre has alleged that he had sex three times separately with the prince, essentially criticized by Epstein and Maxwell, a claim that royalty has vigorously denied.

"He loved my feet and even licked between my toes," Giuffre wrote of the prince. But "there was a lack of passion in the intimacy that we shared, for him I was just another girl, and for me, he was just another job."

Giuffre wrote that Maxwell sent her alone to Epstein's sprawling ranch, Fox, in 2001, when she was around 17 or 18 years old, to meet the Duke of York, with whom she had allegedly already had sex at least once in London. He would have been around 41 years old at the time.

The mother of three, now 36, said she was not told which of Epstein's friends would be there to greet her.

She said Andrew met her with "Hello" and "that same cheesy smile as always."

"What a spectacle," wrote Giuffre.

"He wrapped his arms around my waist and greeted me like an old friend. I hugged him back, rolling my eyes at the same time, already dreading what awaited me in the coming days.

"My job was to entertain him incessantly, whether that had to give my body to him during an erotic massage or just take him on horseback."

She said she was upset afterward, although Epstein paid her generously for the visit, nearly $ 1,000.

She said she then flew back to New York to meet Epstein and Maxwell.

"So … how was the ranch with the Prince?" Maxwell asked, according to Giuffre in the manuscript.

Giuffre replied: "I took him on horseback, nowhere too far from the property, um … we went swimming in the pool and of course I gave him a lot of massages." He had a massage at least a couple of times a day, he really seemed to enjoy his time there.

"I think he had a great time, he seemed relaxed during the trip, and when we said goodbye, he kissed me," he said, told the couple.

Giuffre said she could see that she was telling Epstein and Maxwell "what they wanted to hear," but that she felt "upset about the whole thing," the Post said.

“As two proud parents, they both looked at me with such content. "Well, you did very well," Jeffrey congratulated me, "said Giuffre.

She wrote that then: "We all ventured into Jeffrey's office and got the infamous duffel bag that went wherever he went," according to the Mail.

"They gave me about a thousand dollars for my time in Santa Fe, more than I thought anyone at my young age could earn for a couple of days of work," he wrote.

Giuffre also said she previously had sex with an unidentified "prince" whose name she did not know.

The accuser has said the manuscript is "99 percent true," although his lawyers have acknowledged that at least part of it was "fictitious," according to Britain's The Sun.

Epstein died while in custody in Manhattan awaiting trial.