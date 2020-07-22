Prince Andrew's team denies claims that Royal was & # 39; happy & # 39; with a disastrous interview about Epstein's ties: source

EXCLUSIVE: Despite reports that Prince Andrew was "happy" with the now infamous interview he gave to Newsnight about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the Duke of York's team says he is far from excited.

On Tuesday, the UK Daily Mail reported that BBC presenter Emily Maitlis, who interviewed British royalty at Buckingham Palace, spoke to the Radio Times and said: "We know that the palace was happy with the interview. We We were very committed to them after it went out. I think their surprise was not due to the interview itself, but to the reaction it caused in the days and weeks that followed. "

Royal UK correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News that a source close to the duke, 60, said Andrew's team was disappointed that the meeting ultimately failed in royalty.

"In any case, we were all very sad that the situation had come to this," said the source.

The palace source also mocked Maitlis, who appeared on the cover of the Radio Times along with Newsnight's chief Esme Wren, with the headline "How We Did It," referring to the revealing bomb.

"(This) shows that the agenda was totally different from the agreed sitting interview," the source said.

Prince Andrew arranged a group conversation without any other help in the room, with no notes to confer unlike the production and presenter on screen, so this will be presented to the media as a sort of triumph shown out of touch the BBC has become, "the source alleged." The interview was not seen in any way as a celebration, but as an opportunity to give a frank and complete explanation of his time and friendship with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. "

The source also alleged: “One thing we should have insisted on was the right to see before the screening and, of course, a full copy of the unedited tapes of the interview. But after months of negotiations, we were exhausted by the endless requests and emails and the duke felt he was offering the best to make things clear. "

Maitlis noted that he expected Andrew to show some kind of sympathy for Epstein's accusers.

"We assume that he would want to show empathy to the victims or blame it on Jeffrey Epstein," Maitlis said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "We couldn't understand why he hadn't done that." We definitely thought it would be sharper. "

According to the outlet, the interview had taken a year to plan. And while Maitlis could have opted for a shorter interview, they offered "something more comprehensive." And within minutes of the start of the interview, she knew they had something "explosive."

"First, I was addressing the issue head-on," he explained. Second, the lack of apology or any real expression of regret told me that the prince still believed that his actions had been generally correct. And third, the level of detail was different from what I expected. "

Maitlis's interview with Andrew earned Newsnight a nomination in the news coverage category at this year's BAFTA Television Awards. As for Andrew, he has retired from public duties.

The palace source also told Sean that the duke also decided to stay out of the public photos of his daughter's (Beatrice) wedding in Windsor last week so that "the focus, rightfully so, should be on her and nothing else. "

After the televised interview, Andrew announced in November 2019 that he asked his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, if she could "retire" from her public duties.

“It has become clear to me in the past few days that the circumstances surrounding my previous association with Jeffrey Epstein have become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work that goes on in the many charities and organizations that I am proud to support. ", Said in part the statement published on the Twitter account of the royal family.

"Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may fail to fulfill my public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given me her permission."

The statement concluded: "I continued to unequivocally regret my misjudged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many questions unanswered, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with all who have been affected and want some form of closure." I can only hope that, in time, they can rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to assist any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if necessary. "

The sit-in is still recognized as a total public relations disaster for the Duke of York.

Many in the media quickly mocked the prince for not only defending his friendship with Epstein, but for not showing empathy for the victims of the convicted sex offender.

Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre, said Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in 2001 when she was 17 years old. She says Epstein took her around the world on private planes to have sex with powerful men, and that she had sexual encounters with Andrew in London, New York, and the United States Virgin Islands.

"It didn't happen. I can tell you categorically that it never happened. I don't recall ever meeting this lady, any," the Duke of York said in his interview.

Giuffre had challenged British royalty to speak, telling reporters in New York "he knows exactly what he has done."

"And the answer is nothing," Andrew told the BBC.

Andrew admitted, "I kick myself … daily" for being a friend and being with Epstein multiple times. "

"I stayed with him and that is (something) that I kick myself on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming a member of the royal family and we tried to maintain the highest standards and practices and I put it aside as well simple, "said Queen Elizabeth's second son.

In another part of the interview, Andrew admitted that he did not regret his friendship with Epstein due to the people he met and all the things he learned, another statement for which the media punished him.

Epstein, 66, died in prison on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges that prosecutors say involved many girls for several years in the early 2000s.

Andrew's decision to grant an interview that went into forensic detail about his well-documented ties to a sex offender was a high-stakes gamble in a country where royalty members traditionally don't submit to such questions. When royalty members speak, they generally offer carefully considered comments on charity.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.