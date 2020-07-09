Prince Charles "Must Have" Loved Princess Diana, "The Crown" Star Josh O’Connor Says

Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles in "The Crown," has a new perspective on real-life royalty.

The heir to the doomed British throne marriage to Princess Diana will become a key component of the fourth season of the Netflix show.

"We all have an established position on the dynamics between Charles and Diana," the English actor told Screen International, People magazine reported on Wednesday.

"It was great to have the ability to fight that or sometimes acknowledge it and also challenge any questions from" Did you ever love her? "

"I personally think he should have," the 30-year-old continued. "There are a lot of layers and richness for Charles and Diana, and I loved looking for that."

PRINCE WILLIAM "IS IN NO RUSH TO BE THE KING" WILL NOT PASS CHARLES THROUGH THE CROWN, SAYS A REAL EXPERT

PRINCE HARRY APOLOGIZES FOR "INSTITUTIONAL RACISM" DURING PRINCESS DIANA PRIZE CEREMONY

Diana and Charles separated in 1992 and their marriage officially ended with their divorce in 1996. The Princess of Wales died in 1997 at the age of 36 from the injuries she sustained in a car accident in Paris.

O'Connor shared that while filming season 4, he viewed Charles as a man bound by duty, which has impacted his personal and romantic life. Both were subject to sensational scrutiny over the years.

"The good thing about Crown The Crown’ is that the core dynamic is the family dynamic, "he explained. "There is no other purpose in Charles's life than this idea of ​​duty and power, but he cannot experience that until his mother dies. And he does not want his mother to die. He really cannot enjoy his privilege. He is stripped of that freedom.

Charles married his lifelong love, Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005. Upon marriage, he became the Duchess of Cornwall.

THE PRINCESS DIANA WAS OCCURRED ONCE BY THE NAKED BY THE BUILDERS, THE REAL AUTHOR CLAIMS: "THEY WERE ARROWED AND ROSE"

PRINCE WILLIAM "HAS FORGIVENED" HIS FATHER PRINCE CHARLES "FOR THE MISTAKES OF THE PAST", CLAIMS FROM REAL EXPERTS

The couple first met in the 1970s. Sources have claimed that the couple was introduced through a mutual friend at a party or that they first met at a polo match. Although Charles allegedly fell in love, he was not ready to give up his singleness.

Camilla moved and married Cavalry Officer Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. They separated in 1995.

Charles married Diana at a televised wedding that drew about 750 million viewers worldwide in 1981. They welcomed Prince William in 1982 and then Prince Harry in 1984.

Diana had long suspected that Charles had a love affair with his ex-girlfriend and their marital problems were made public before the couple decided to quit.

REAL INSIDERS REACT FOR KRISTEN STEWART & # 39; OUT OF TUNE & # 39; CASTING AS PRINCESS DIANA

PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCE HARRY'S "DEVASTING PROOF" REVEALED IN NEW BOOK: "I HAVE BEEN ASTONISHED"

"When I sat down with (creator and writer) Peter Morgan … I realized that, like all the characters in" The Crown, "they are never what they really seem," admitted O & # 39; Connor. .

According to People, while other shows were forced to close production due to the coronavirus pandemic, "The Crown" was able to quickly finish filming its fourth season a few days ahead of schedule. The show may air sometime later this year.