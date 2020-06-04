Prince Charles reveals what he misses about his family while he is in quarantine.

Prince carlos He talked about missing his family while he was in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

the Prince of Wales, 71, admitted that all she really wants to do is hug everyone, especially her grandchildren: Prince williamthe children of Prince George, 6 years old; Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, as well as Prince harryArchie's son, 1.

The royal also acknowledged in an interview with Sky News on Thursday he had not seen his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, in many weeks. Prince Philip, who is isolating himself at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth II, you are ready to celebrate your 99th birthday next week.

Speaking virtually from his Scottish home in Birkhall, Charles, the heir to the throne, was asked about being separated from his family.

"Well, it's terribly sad, let alone friends," he said. "But luckily, you can at least talk to them on the phone and occasionally do this kind of thing."

"But isn't it the same? You really want to hug people," he said. "I totally understand the frustrations, difficulties, sorrows and anguishes of so many people."

Prince William and Kate Middleton have stayed in Norfolk while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Los Angeles.

Charles, who himself suffered from COVID-19He said contracting the new virus made him more determined to "push, scream, and push" for a greener approach and to bring nature back to the "center of everything we do."

"I am especially sorry for those who have lost loved ones and were unable to be with them at that time. That to me is the most horrible thing," he said.

"I know that many people have had the agony of losing loved ones and the bewilderment and anxiety that surrounds everything."

Charles also recognized the health workers who risked their lives. "We have seen at the same time that people are remarkable and wonderful people in the National Health Service and all the other key workers who kept everything going," he added.

