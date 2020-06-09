Prince Felipe will be 99 years old with Queen Elizabeth at his side.

There will certainly be no fuss. Count on that.

When Prince Philip of Great Britain reaches the age of 99 on Wednesday, he will spend it in silence and in the same way that he spent most of his adult life: alongside Queen Elizabeth II.

The unconditional consort plans a quiet lunch at Windsor Castle, where royalty members have taken refuge due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some family members may call, but the palace says little more than that. Britain is still under coronavirus restrictions that limit the size of meetings, and Philip and the 94-year-old queen are in the group of over 65 years most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The past year has not been easy for Philip, who retired from public life in 2017 after 65 years of supporting the queen.

In November, her second son, Prince Andrew, 60, was forced to walk away from all royal public duties due to concerns about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted American sex offender who died in a New York prison. . Two months later, Prince Harry, Philip's grandson, and his wife, former Meghan Markle, caused more controversy when they announced that they would move away from royal duties in order to pursue financial independence in North America.

Wednesday's birthday is just the latest milestone for the man born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark on June 10, 1921, amid turmoil that led to a military coup that overthrew his uncle, King Constantine of Greece, some months later.

Her parents were Princess Alice of Battenberg, great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria and Prince Andrew of Greece.

King George V of England sent a Royal Navy cruiser to evacuate Philip's family, and the infant prince was brought to safety in a crib made from an orange box. Young Philip went to school in Germany and Great Britain and rarely saw his parents when he was little.

In 1939 Philip joined the British Army as a cadet at Royal Naval College, Dartmouth. It was there that he was then asked to escort: Princess Elizabeth and her sister on a visit to the facility.

He served in the Royal Navy during World War II, earning mention in the dispatches on duty aboard the battleship HMS Valiant at Cape Matapan, on the Peloponnese peninsula of Greece. Philip rose to the rank of commander, but his career ended when his wife became Queen Elizabeth II after the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952.

Philip had married the future queen at Westminster Abbey in 1947 when she was 21 and he was 26. He renounced his Greek title and King George VI made him Duke of Edinburgh. At Elizabeth's coronation in 1953, Philip swore to be his wife's "man of life and member", and settled in a life that supported the queen.

Together they had four children: Charles, the Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, Anne, Andrew and Edward; eight grandchildren, including Prince William, second in line to the throne and Harry; and eight great-grandchildren.

When he retired from public life, Philip was a sponsor, president, or member of more than 780 organizations, including many charities. He had delivered 5,496 speeches, written 14 books, and made 637 solo visits abroad, in addition to hundreds of trips accompanying the queen.

"I think a lot of people probably don't know what they've done because they don't like flattery," said Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine. "He doesn't like fame. He just keeps going with it."

For many, Philip has been the man, one or two steps behind the queen, who told wacky jokes and occasionally made headlines for being a little inappropriate.

It is not without controversy. Newcomers to the Windsor House, including the late Princess Diana and Prince Andrew's ex-wife, the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, reportedly clashed with him.

But Seward said such disagreements stemmed from Philip's sense of duty toward the monarchy as an institution.

After all, he is a man who abandoned his own independence and a promising naval career to marry the future queen at a time when the royal family was still recovering from the abdication of King Edward VIII a decade earlier. Elizabeth's father only became king because her older brother, later known as the Duke of Windsor, refused to rule without the divorced American who became his wife, a move some saw as shirking his duty to the nation. .

But Seward said that Philip's contributions to the monarchy have been profound. He is credited with modernizing the Windsor House behind the scenes, making royal properties profitable and an undoubted defender of the monarch.

"I think it shaped the queen's reign in a very subtle way, and people don't really know what she's done," she said. “ So he has managed to do things without being noticed, which is what he wants & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Associated Press writer Hilary Fox contributed to this report.