Prince George photos released to celebrate his seventh birthday

The images, captured by Kate earlier this month, show the real young man looks like his father while showing a hollow-toothed smile. One is a portrait of George smiling at the camera, while the other shows him outside enjoying nature in a camouflage shirt.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share two new photographs of Prince George before his seventh birthday tomorrow," said a statement issued by Kensington Palace.

Cambridges have made several appearances during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Kate and William visited Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King & # 39; s Lynn to mark the 72nd anniversary of the UK National Health Service and thanked the staff for their work during the pandemic.

Last month, Prince William revealed that he had volunteered to help people struggling with mental health issues during the closure, sending text messages from those who contacted Shout, the Kingdom's first line of crisis text. Joined 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.