Prince George photos released to celebrate his seventh birthday

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share two new photographs of Prince George before his seventh birthday tomorrow," said a statement issued by Kensington Palace.
Cambridges have made several appearances during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Kate and William visited Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King & # 39; s Lynn to mark the 72nd anniversary of the UK National Health Service and thanked the staff for their work during the pandemic.
Last month, Prince William revealed that he had volunteered to help people struggling with mental health issues during the closure, sending text messages from those who contacted Shout, the Kingdom's first line of crisis text. Joined 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The Duchess volunteered to help with "sign up and talk" calls for those who are self-isolated or vulnerable as part of the Royal Service's Royal Service Volunteer Response Volunteers program.
In April, "his royal highnesses and his family visited the Sandringham Estate, where they packed and delivered food packages to isolated pensioners in the local area," according to Kensington Palace.
The couple also dialed a call with Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire, northwest England, which had remained open to children of key workers.