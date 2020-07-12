Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride through Beverly Hills in SUV

Do what I say, not while driving?

Despite their green schedule, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently traveled through Beverly Hills in a gasoline-powered SUV, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

Photos obtained by the Post show the former royal couple appearing in a black Cadillac Escalade.

Online reviews have called the low-mpg Escalade as eco-friendly as a car owner, the Mail noted.

The couple has previously been criticized for urging the planet to save itself from global warming, but to use a private jet for international travel.

Last week, in a video condemning racial injustice, the couple encouraged Britain to "promote prosperity, democracy and peace, amplify the voice of small states and protect the environment."