Prince Harry and Meghan say countries like the United Kingdom must correct the mistakes of colonialism.





Speaking at a session of the Queen & # 39; s Commonwealth Trust on Wednesday, Harry said people should "acknowledge the past" even when doing so is awkward.

"When you look through the Commonwealth, there is no way we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past," he said. "Many people have done an amazing job acknowledging the past and trying to correct those mistakes, but I think we all recognize that there is still a lot to do."

"It will not be easy and in some cases it will not be comfortable, but you have to do it, because guess what: everyone benefits," added the prince.

The Commonwealth is made up of 54 nations, almost all of which were previously governed by Britain as part of its empire. British colonization of these countries has been reevaluated in the wake of recent global protests against racism.