Prince Harry and Meghan say countries like the United Kingdom must correct the mistakes of colonialism.

Speaking at a session of the Queen & # 39; s Commonwealth Trust on Wednesday, Harry said people should "acknowledge the past" even when doing so is awkward.
"When you look through the Commonwealth, there is no way we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past," he said. "Many people have done an amazing job acknowledging the past and trying to correct those mistakes, but I think we all recognize that there is still a lot to do."
"It will not be easy and in some cases it will not be comfortable, but you have to do it, because guess what: everyone benefits," added the prince.
The Commonwealth is made up of 54 nations, almost all of which were previously governed by Britain as part of its empire. British colonization of these countries has been reevaluated in the wake of recent global protests against racism.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also contributed to the session, which focused on how the Commonwealth can support youth.
"We are going to have to feel a little uncomfortable right now, because only by overcoming that discomfort do we get to the other side of this and find the place where a high tide lifts all the boats," he said. "Equality does not put anyone in the rear, it puts us all in the same position, which is a fundamental human right."
Prince Harry discussed his own unconscious bias, saying, "We cannot deny or ignore the fact that we have all been brought up to see the world differently. However, once you start to realize that that bias exists there, so you need to recognize it, you have to do the work to be more aware … in order to help defend something that is so wrong and that should not be acceptable in our society today. "
"When it comes to institutional and systemic racism, it's there and it stays there because someone, somewhere, is benefiting," added Harry.
"It is not just in the great moments, it is in the quiet moments where racism and unconscious prejudice lie and prosper," Meghan said. "It is confusing for many people to understand the role they play in that, both passively and actively."
"We are going to get there, and we have a lot of faith and renewed energy having had this conversation," he told attendees of the session.
Both royals praised the Black Lives Matter protests during the conversation, and Harry told attendees, "For the first time, thanks to the Black Lives Matter movement … this is the time when people start to be heard. "
Harry and Meghan announced in early 2020 that they were giving up their roles as primary members of the royal family, and have since then spent most of their time in North America.