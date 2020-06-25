Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sign with a speech agency representing Obama, Clintons: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made another major career change after their landmark decision to retire as members of the royal family.

The duo has signed with the Harry Walker Agency, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing an unidentified source.

Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, will participate in chats, moderate discussions and more, according to the outlet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photo shoot to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017, in London, England.

(Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images)

The Harry Walker agency also represents the Obamas, the Clintons, Jane Goodall, Oprah Winfrey, Dolly Parton, and more.

According to reports, her speaking engagements will focus on racial injustice, environmental conservation, gender equality and other social issues, in addition to mental health, a long-standing cause championed by royalty.

The Times reports that they will not, however, address the royal family during any event.

The media reports that becoming public speakers can certainly help the couple achieve financial independence as they said they planned to do, as former President Barack Obama earned $ 400,000 from a commitment in 2017, while in 2014 the Clintons averaged $ 250,000 per appearance.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at Desmond & amp; Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during her royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019, in Cape Town, South Africa.

(Photo by Toby Melville – Pool / Getty Images)

It is currently unknown whether Markle and Harry will appear separately or together or what their fees will be.

Despite some setbacks, the duo also plan to launch Archewell, a philanthropic effort, "when the time is right."

Representatives from royalty and the agency did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

