Prince Harry was in a "trance" after meeting Meghan Markle, he was the first to say he loved her, the book states.

Prince Harry was so captivated by American actress Meghan Markle that he did not hesitate to leave the L-word for just three months in his whirlwind of romance.

The claim is made in the upcoming "Finding Freedom" bomb book, written by real reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Numerous insiders at the palace approached the two reporters and detailed what led to the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple currently resides in Los Angeles, Markle's birth, with their son Archie.

On Monday, the UK Daily Mail reported that an excerpt from the book revealed that the British prince left his first date at Dean Street Townhouse with the former "Suits" star in a "trance". Markle, 38, later told her friends, "This could have legs."

Markle, a divorcee, allegedly told a friend that she would be happy for "a good English gentleman to flirt" before embarking on that fateful trip to London where she met Harry.

KATE MIDDLETON, MEGHAN MARKLE LASTED "STRANGE MOMENTS" WHILE TRYING TO DEVELOP A CONNECTION: BOOK

PRINCE HARRY & # 39; HAD FALLOUTS WITH HIS OWN CIRCLE & # 39; ON THE PREJUDICE OF MEGHAN MARKLE & # 39;, & # 39; BOOK CLAIMS

Meanwhile, Harry told his friends after their hour-long date that Markle was "checking each box."

According to the outlet, Markle was secretly taken to Kensington Palace just one night after date number two, where Harry tried to "impress her with stories about his work and life," which he described as "a little crazy."

Six weeks later, Harry told Markle that he wanted to take her on a trip and asked him to fly to London.

The store claimed that Markle flew in from Toronto and spent a night with Harry at Kensington Palace before the couple left for Botswana.

"She came back smiling and completely spellbound," commented a friend.

"By then, everyone was already dancing on the idea that this could be something forever," said another friend.

Harry also embarked on commercial flights to Toronto, where he would spend time with the actress.

And three months after their courtship, Harry said to Markle "I love you."

PRINCE WILLIAM FEARED THAT PRINCE HARRY WAS "BLINDED BY DESIRE" BY MEGHAN MARKLE, TAKING RIFT, CLAIMING BOOKS

KATE MIDDLETON & # 39; MUCH RECOGNIZED & # 39; MEGHAN MARKLE DURING THE ROYAL FAMILY FAILURE: BOOK

According to the book, a palace attendant informed Harry during a trip to Toronto that a tabloid newspaper was preparing to reveal his secret relationship with Markle. Several palace aides urged the prince to return home, signaling his minimal security. However, he allegedly refused.

Markle was reportedly disappointed that the relationship was leaked by the press, but he was also "relieved that he didn't have to keep lying to his friends about his trips to London." Although Harry is said to have warned Markle to spread the word, he was still shocked by intense media scrutiny.

According to the book, a photographer was waiting for Markle in his car. She saw him and called the police. "This is how it's always going to be, isn't it?" Then he said to a friend.

While Harry and Markle were initially reported to have cooperated with the perpetrators, the couple's representatives confirmed to Fox News on Saturday that they did not participate in the upcoming reveal.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE SUE FOR INVASION OF PRIVACY OVER PHOTOS OF SON ARCHIE

MEGHAN MARKLE HAS FREEDOM TO SPEAK ‘FROM THE HEART’, IS NOT BOUND BY REAL REAL LIFE RESTRICTIONS ’: AUTHOR

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to" Finding Freedom, "" representatives said in a statement. "This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reports."

According to the book's description, "Finding Freedom" aims to make things clear about the royal couple.

"For the first time," Finding Freedom "goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions affecting the couple on both sides of the pond," the statement read. in the book description. "As members of the select group of reporters who cover the British Royal Family and their commitments, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple's life as few can."

"With unique and written access with the participation of those closest to the couple, & # 39; Finding Freedom & # 39; is an honest, close and disarming portrait of a safe, influential and progressive couple who is not afraid to break up with tradition, determined to create a new path out of the limelight and dedicate it to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world, "adds the description.

PRINCE HARRY, PRINCE WILLIAM CANNOT RESOLVE RIFT UNTIL BOTH ARE IN THE UK, SAYS THE REAL PRESS SECRETARY

KATE MIDDLETON FACED PRINCE HARRY WITH CONCERNS ABOUT MEGHAN MARKLE AFTER THEY BEGAN TO FULFILL, SAYS A NEW BOOK

In a statement sent to Fox News, the publisher of the book revealed that Scobie is a London writer, royal editor of Harper & # 39; s Bazaar, contributor to ABC News, "Good Morning America", regular and host of popular ABC real podcast. , "The Heir Pod". "Durand is an Emmy Award-winning producer and writer who has spent nearly two decades working in London covering Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Clarence House and other major international events. During that time, he produced multiple interviews with members of the royal family, including Harry She contributes to O, Oprah magazine, Elle magazine, and other American and British media.

"The goal of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continues to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work, but are often incorrectly portrayed," the statement said. "Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and to finally present the truth of the poorly told stories that have become gospel simply because of the number of times they have been repeated. Thanks to our sources, we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "

"Finding Freedom" will be released by Dey Street Books on August 11.