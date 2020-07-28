When you are a member of the royal family, you have to do everything possible to do something as usual as dating.

The Times recently obtained an excerpt from the upcoming book "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," detailing Prince Harry's romance with Meghan Markle, from his first date to his move to the United States.

Among the revelations in the excerpt is the fake old Instagram account of the 35-year-old prince he allegedly used: @ SpikeyMau5.

According to the clip, the Instagram handle combines his nickname "Spike" and the name of one of his favorite DJs, Deadmau5.

Markle, now 38, is said to have started following the account, which used a photo of a mouse-shaped helmet as a profile picture, shortly after his first date.

On his own already deleted account, Markle nodded at their relationship when he posted a photo of a sweet heart that said, "Kiss me."

"Hearts of love in #Londres", said the caption.

The video also revealed that the couple's first date was a blind date and that they met at Dean Street Townhouse at Soho House in London.

The authors of the book, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, were told that Harry and Markle were "in their own little world" while she was enjoying a martini, and he was drinking a beer.

The date lasted three hours and the two left without a kiss, the excerpt said, according to The Times.

"Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other. It was as if Harry were in a trance," one author told the authors.

The following night, a second date was held at the same location with limited wait staff to maintain privacy.

"Harry knew they would be together at that time," said the source. "I was checking each box."

The following night, Markle visited Harry in his cabin.

Just six weeks later, Harry suggested they go on a trip, which ended up being a camp on the Botswana safari. According to the excerpt, they stayed in luxury stores that cost almost $ 2,000 a night.

When Markle returned, she was "completely spellbound," said a friend, and had shared things with Harry that he rarely talked about.

The following months were filled with intercontinental appointments, with Harry taking commercial flights to see Markle in Canada.

Harry was reportedly the first to say "I love you", but Markle replied "I love you" right away.

The excerpt claims that the couple had been dating for about six months before news of their relationship suddenly surfaced.

The rest is history, as they were married in 2018 and the two welcomed a son, Archie, in May 2019.

In a statement obtained by People magazine, the couple's representatives said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reports. "