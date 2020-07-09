Prince William and Kate Middleton don't see themselves as celebrities, according to one royal expert: "Duty comes first"

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Kate Middleton may be one of the most photographed couples in the world, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge do not consider themselves celebrities.

The British prince, who ranks second in the throne line, is the subject of a new documentary on True Royalty TV titled "Prince William: A Monarch in the Making," which explores the 38-year-old's journey as the future. King of England. Presented by prominent royal correspondent Royah Nikkah, the special interviews include interviews with people close to the father of three children.

"The joy of royalty and British royalty in particular is that none of the royalty sees himself as a celebrity," Nick Bullen, co-founder and editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, told Fox News. "They were born in this work."

"Most celebrities crave fame," he continued. "Most of the celebrities have worked to get that fame, be it with talent or, in the case of some of these reality stars, perhaps lack of talent, but it's there for royalty from day one. And it's something you can never escape. "

The executive producer has been doing shows about the royal family for almost 20 years and has worked closely with William's father, Prince Charles, for eight. Bullen noted that, unlike Hollywood stars, members of royalty are world celebrities from the moment they are born. But in the case of William and Middleton, 38, "duty comes first."

"They are (one of) the most famous people in the world and cannot escape," he said. "I think they choose not to consider the world of celebrities because they literally don't see themselves as part of it. They haven't sought fame … They have a duty and they do their best with their duty. And you know, we've seen when royalty and celebrity come together, sometimes it can't work. "

Bullen noted that one of the secrets behind the couple's enduring marriage is their quest to enjoy a sense of normalcy when the cameras don't track all of their real engagements.

At the beginning of Middleton's courtship with William, the British press was quick to point out his middle-class background. Her father is a former British Airways officer and her mother a former flight attendant, a far cry from her husband's education at Kensington Palace.

William and Middleton met at the University of St. Andrews, where they became friends for the first time. After several ups and downs in their relationship, the couple married in 2011.

Bullen shared that, as the future king, William was free to choose his future queen consort, and he chose the woman he loved.

"There is genuine love," he explained. “I think Kate and William are genuinely in love and have a great partnership. If you look at those photographs we have in the documentary of them in the early years in Anglesey, this very remote part of the UK, they were walking on the beach and laughing a lot. They are (just) a young married couple. "

"The queen was very clever in suggesting they go to Anglesey because it reflected the life she had in the early years of her marriage to Prince Philip when they went to Malta … They were able to live as a normal husband and wife in Malta where Philip was doing his naval duty. I think the queen has said it was some of the happiest years of her life. "

Bullen noted that Middleton was never shy in presenting his world to William, a far cry from his upbringing at Kensington Palace.

"They were clearly friends before they had a relationship," said Bullen. "That foundation was established in the first part of the marriage … And I think Kate's family, the Middleton family, gave William a support network that is somewhat different (than) the monarchy."

Growing up in public view, William lost his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, when he was just 15 years old. But as her relationship with Middleton blossomed early in their romance, she was given a different perspective on the family, one she now shares with the couple's three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"Clearly he loves his father," continued Bullen. "He loves his grandparents. But it is a more formal role within that family. When you go to Middleton, he was dining in the kitchen on a Friday night in a very casual way … To all of us, that seems very normal. But for him, it wasn't like that. "

Bullen revealed that over the years, William has had a complex relationship with the press, especially after his mother's death. However, he is aware of the power of the media to raise awareness of its causes and is determined to be a "21st century monarch".

"I think you see him controlling his story much more than other royalty has done in the past," he said. "Kensington Palace's Instagram is very detailed. His social media is very detailed. He's embracing technology and how it allows him to present the story in his own way. Once it's available and available to the public, it can be dissected in many ways. But it's his story to tell. And that's what's most important to him, not fame. "