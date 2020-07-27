Prince William feared that Prince Harry would be "blinded by lust" by Meghan Markle, leading to a rift, book claims

Prince William allegedly angered Prince Harry after advising his younger brother to slow down his relationship with Meghan Markle, for fear that lust would "blind" him.

The claim is made in the upcoming "Finding Freedom" bomb book, written by real reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Numerous insiders at the palace approached the two reporters and detailed what led to the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple currently resides in Los Angeles, Markle's birth, with their son Archie.

The Hollywood Reporter shared Monday that Harry was "angry" at "what he perceived as William's snobbish tone in a discussion about the American actress when they were dating." According to the outlet, Scobie and Durand wrote that Harry was unhappy with William's advice to "take as much time as it takes to get to know this girl."

KATE MIDDLETON & # 39; MUCH RECOGNIZED & # 39; MEGHAN MARKLE DURING THE ROYAL FAMILY FAILURE: BOOK

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE SUE FOR INVASION OF PRIVACY OVER PHOTOS OF SON ARCHIE

A source close to William, who is second in line to the throne, told the media that he feared Harry was "blinded by lust" during his affair with the former "Suits" star. The Hollywood Reporter noted that, according to the writers, Harry "no longer felt he needed to be seen" and took William's advice very badly.

"In those last two words, & # 39; this girl & # 39 ;, Harry heard the tone of snobbery that was anathema in his approach to the world," stated an excerpt from the book, adding that Harry spent 10 years in the military and " out of the real bubble. "

"Also, to remove Meghan from the equation, Harry was tired of the dynamic that had been established between him and his older brother," the authors share.

Apparently, William was not the only one trying to make sense of Harry's relationship with the Hollywood actress. A tall courtier allegedly said to a colleague, "There is something about (Meghan) that I don't trust." Another referred to her as "Harry's showgirl".

MEGHAN MARKLE HAS FREEDOM TO SPEAK ‘FROM THE HEART’, IS NOT BOUND BY REAL REAL LIFE RESTRICTIONS ’: AUTHOR

MEGHAN MARKLE BLAME BRITISH TABLOIDS FOR RUINING HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH HIS DAD: REPORT

As for William's wife Kate Middleton, the excerpt stated that the Duchess of Cambridge allegedly did little to roll out the red carpet for Markle, who was unfamiliar with the ins and outs of "The Firm".

"Although it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to close the gap," the authors wrote. "She was fiercely loyal to her husband and family. Once Harry and Meghan were married, the gap between the siblings only widened. "

"The feelings of William and Kate seemed obvious to the Sussexes that summer and beyond," the authors continued. "Among all the friends and family that Harry and Meghan received at their Oxfordshire home between May 2018 and March 2019, the Cambridge were unable to visit them."

While Harry and Markle were initially reported to have cooperated with the authors, the outlet noted that the couple issued their own statement denying participation in the publication.

MEGHAN MARKLE URGES GIRLS TO FIGHT RACISM AND GENDER INEQUALITY IN A POWERFUL SPEECH

MEGHAN MARKLE CALLS ON THE BRITISH COURT TO PREVENT THE NEWSPAPER FROM DISCLOSING THE IDENTITIES OF FRIENDS WHO DEFENDED IT

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to" Finding Freedom, "" the statement said. "This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and on their own independent reports."

According to the book's description, "Finding Freedom" aims to make things clear about the royal couple.

"For the first time," Finding Freedom "goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions affecting the couple on both sides of the pond," the statement read. in the book description. "As members of the select group of reporters who cover the British Royal Family and their commitments, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple's life as few can."

"With unique and written access with the participation of those closest to the couple, & # 39; Finding Freedom & # 39; is an honest, close and disarming portrait of a safe, influential and progressive couple who is not afraid to break up with tradition, determined to create a new path out of the limelight and dedicate it to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world, "adds the description.

MEGHAN MARKLE WAS FRUSTRATED BY THE PALACE'S APPROACH TO HANDLING "NOT TRUE" TABLOID STORIES, SOURCE CLAIMS

MEGHAN MARKLE FEELED & # 39; NOT PROTECTED & # 39; BY THE ROYAL FAMILY DURING PREGNANCY, YOU WERE INFORMED NOT TO SPEAK: COURT DOCUMENTS

In a statement sent to Fox News, the publisher of the book revealed that Scobie is a London writer, royal editor of Harper & # 39; s Bazaar, contributor to ABC News, "Good Morning America", regular and host of popular ABC real podcast. , "The Heir Pod". "Durand is an Emmy Award-winning producer and writer who has spent nearly two decades working in London covering Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Clarence House and other major international events. During that time, he produced multiple interviews with members of the royal family, including Harry She contributes to O, Oprah magazine, Elle magazine, and other American and British media.

"The goal of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continues to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work, but are often incorrectly portrayed," they wrote in a statement. "Our mission has been motivated by the desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and to finally present the truth of poorly told stories that have become gospel simply because of the number of times they have been repeated. Thanks to our sources, we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "

"Finding Freedom" will be released by Dey Street Books on August 11.