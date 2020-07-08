Prince William "in no rush to be king" will not overlook Charles for the crown, says royal expert

Prince William is second in line to the British throne, but he is in no rush to wear the crown any time soon.

The Duke of Cambridge is the subject of a new documentary on True Royalty TV titled "Prince William: A Monarch in the Making", which explores the 38-year journey as the future King of England. Presented by prominent royal correspondent Royah Nikkhah, the special features interviews with people close to the father of three children.

Nick Bullen, co-founder and editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, told Fox News that they started talking to connoisseurs of the palace for this documentary in October, long before the 'Megxit' bomb. involving William's younger brother Prince Harry. The executive producer has been doing shows about the royal family for almost 20 years and has worked closely with Prince Charles for eight.

"We were told that William was stepping up his role as the most important member of the royal family in many ways, in terms of his public profile and what he was doing," Bullen explained. "The word that was used was 'his manifesto of monarchy', which I quite like. It's … an idea of ​​what kind of king he will be."

And many in the UK are eager for William to take up his destined role, so much so that some real fans have announced on social media that the prince should overlook his 71-year-old father. However, Bullen noted that this is nothing more than a fairy tale.

"You can say it all you want, but it will never happen," he chuckled. "When the queen sadly dies, Prince Charles will be king. No discussion. That's what the queen wants. That is what the Prince of Wales wants. And I know that's what William wants. And you know, William is in no rush to be king.

"Here's how weird you are with royalty, and I've talked to the Prince of Wales about it: To get the best job, you basically want your parents or grandparents to be dead," Bullen continued. "You know it's coming, you know this job will come eventually, but you're in no rush to get it." For Charles to be king, his mother will have to die. So for William to be king, his father would have to die. Nobody wants that. It will happen in due course and William is in no rush to do so. So it's the Queen, the Prince of Wales and then William, that's the order. "

While William is in no rush to become king, the future has been on his mind.

"He is a member of 21st century royalty (but) he has clearly learned a lot from his father and his grandmother has trained him," Bullen said. So all that heritage still sits with him. And in the documentary, you will see that he puts duty first. The crown comes first, but you know, he's married to a woman who's not the classic royal bride. She is from a family education that is much more similar to ours. And I think that in itself makes it different. "

Bullen said William's determination to make his own mark goes back to his childhood raised by his mother, the late Princess Diana of Wales.

"His mother had a very clear vision of the type of king that he wanted William to be," Bullen said. “From a very young age, he was visiting homeless people. He saw his mother's work with the outcasts. And I think it will be very progressive, but with a true sense of duty that goes with the crown. You see it in his mental health job right now. "

"He has been working a lot with the professional football association in the UK, not only to deal with mental health, but also to address how racism is handled in the UK and around the world. I think the Black Lives Matter (movement) will become a key part of what he's doing too. "

Diana passed away in 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a car accident in Paris. William was 15 years old at the time of his mother's sudden death. Still, the princess still has a profound influence on the prince.

"The impact it created when he came to this family is still being felt," Bullen said. "I think if you look at the way children operate, you know that they have taken the best of both parents … They have that amazing ability to reach out to affected communities around the world (that) they learned from Diana." I would say Diana is with those boys every day.

Bullen said he hopes the documentary will shed new light on the type of king who will eventually become William and how he has transformed over the years as a tragic figure, a young beau and now a commanding leader dedicated to his family. .

"I hope they come out with a new respect for William," he said. "There is more to this young prince than perhaps we all realized."