Prince William reveals he has been a volunteer on the helpline amid a coronavirus pandemic

Prince William has revealed that he has been anonymously assisting in a crisis helpline during the coronavirus blockade.

The Duke of Cambridge's work with Shout 85258, a 24-hour text messaging helpline developed by the Royal Foundation, was made public to mark Volunteer Week.

Last month, he told his fellow volunteers in a video call that was shared on social media on Friday night: "I'm going to share a little secret with you, but I'm actually on the volunteer platform."

Second in line to the throne, William is one of more than 2,000 volunteers who have received formal training to help those in need.

More than 300,000 text conversations have been held between volunteers and people in need of mental health support, and about 65% of text messages are under the age of 25.

William's wife Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has also been helping others by participating in "check-in and chat" calls with people who are isolated or vulnerable during the pandemic.

