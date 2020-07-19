Princess Beatrice, daughter of Prince Andrew, posts photos from her private wedding.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi have been engaged since last September, but the coronavirus pandemic interfered with the original wedding date of May 29. Mapelli Mozzi proposed while the couple spent a weekend in Italy last year.
The princess was also adorned with a diamond fringed tiara, which she had borrowed from Queen Elizabeth, and which the monarch herself wore on her wedding day. The trinket was originally made in 1919 from a diamond necklace delivered by Queen Victoria, according to a statement from the palace.
"The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings after their wedding postponement in May. Working within government guidelines, the service met the unique circumstances and allowed them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family, "The palace said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the ceremony took place in the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.
Mapelli Mozzi, who has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship, is a wealthy businessman, the BBC reported. According to Companies House, he is the director of the real estate company Banda Property.