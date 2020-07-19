Princess Beatrice, daughter of Prince Andrew, posts photos from her private wedding.







Beatrice, who is ninth in the British throne row and the granddaughter of Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was led down the aisle by her father, Prince Andrew, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Saturday.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi have been engaged since last September, but the coronavirus pandemic interfered with the original wedding date of May 29. Mapelli Mozzi proposed while the couple spent a weekend in Italy last year.

The daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, wore various items borrowed by the Queen for her big day, including a Norman Hartnell ivory diamond-encrusted gown, which was remodeled and refurbished

The princess was also adorned with a diamond fringed tiara, which she had borrowed from Queen Elizabeth, and which the monarch herself wore on her wedding day. The trinket was originally made in 1919 from a diamond necklace delivered by Queen Victoria, according to a statement from the palace.