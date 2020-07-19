Princess Beatrice, daughter of Prince Andrew, posts photos from her private wedding.

Beatrice, who is ninth in the British throne row and the granddaughter of Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was led down the aisle by her father, Prince Andrew, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Saturday.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi have been engaged since last September, but the coronavirus pandemic interfered with the original wedding date of May 29. Mapelli Mozzi proposed while the couple spent a weekend in Italy last year.

The daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, wore various items borrowed by the Queen for her big day, including a Norman Hartnell ivory diamond-encrusted gown, which was remodeled and refurbished

The princess was also adorned with a diamond fringed tiara, which she had borrowed from Queen Elizabeth, and which the monarch herself wore on her wedding day. The trinket was originally made in 1919 from a diamond necklace delivered by Queen Victoria, according to a statement from the palace.

"The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings after their wedding postponement in May. Working within government guidelines, the service met the unique circumstances and allowed them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family, "The palace said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the ceremony took place in the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Prince Andrew faces scrutiny over his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein following the arrest of Epstein's alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, by the FBI, and the allegations of one of his accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre has alleged that she was forced to have sexual encounters with the prince and other men while a minor. They have all denied the allegations.

Earlier Friday, it emerged that Andrew's official website had been removed from the Internet.

Prince Andrew was a friend of Epstein and has been photographed with Giuffre and Maxwell in the past. In a November BBC interview, Prince Andrew said he had never met Giuffre, and suggested that the photo of him and Giuffre may have been tampered with.

Mapelli Mozzi, who has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship, is a wealthy businessman, the BBC reported. According to Companies House, he is the director of the real estate company Banda Property.

