Princess Beatrice wore Queen Elizabeth's dress and tiara for a private wedding

Princess Beatrix's discreet wedding was far from a traditional royal affair, and the bride even opted to wear a second-hand dress.

The Princess of York raided the queen's wardrobe and decided to borrow a dress that her grandmother had first worn in 1962.

Beatrice, 31, also wore the tiara that the Queen wore on her wedding day in 1947 when she said "yes" to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The gorgeous white satin dress features a cascade of intricate beaded embroidery from the bodice to mid-thigh.

The sleeveless dress also has embellished shoulder straps and additional beads at the waist.

The 31-year-old royal bride chose to add her own personal touch to the dress by having a pair of sheer and sheer sleeves sewn into the straps.

Beatrice was also stripped of her underpants, opting for a simple silk trim at the hem instead of the ball gown her grandmother was wearing.

The dress was the brainchild of Norman Hartnell, a designer loved by the monarch.

In addition to the dress, Beatrice also borrowed a tiara from The Queen's jewelry collection as is customary for royal brides.

However, it was not just any tiara, it was the same tiara that the Queen wore when she married Prince Felipe in 1947.

Her Majesty wore the dress along with a fur stole and ceremonial sash at a state dinner held in honor of then Italian President Giovanni Gronchi at the British Embassy in Rome on May 4, 1961.

The queen was one of the few guests who attended the Windsor wedding on Friday.

The couple were married in a small family ceremony that took place in the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, with the Queen's permission.

The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings after their wedding postponement in May.

Working within government guidelines, the service met unique circumstances and allowed them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.