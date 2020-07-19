Princess Beatriz, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi publish wedding portraits

Princess Beatriz has given fans a look at her special day with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The two were married in a private ceremony on Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed to Fox News.

According to a palace statement, the wedding took place "in the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge (in Windsor)" and was attended by a "small" group of guests, including Beatriz's grandparents, the Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. , as well as other members of the "close family".

The royal wedding comes almost two months after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter and fiancé Mozzi had no choice but to postpone their big day, originally scheduled for May 29, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony would initially take place at St. James's Palace in London, with a lavish reception in Elizabeth's garden at Buckingham Palace.

In April, the palace confirmed to Fox News that the couple was exploring other options.

"Princess Beatriz and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are eager to get married, but they are equally aware of the need to avoid taking unnecessary risks in the current circumstances," a spokesperson for the couple told Fox News at the time. "According to government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple is reviewing their arrangements for May 29."

The couple's decision came after the UK government extended the national blockade for an additional three weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

British royalty and the 37-year-old real estate developer have reportedly already rescheduled it twice due to the Prince Andrew public scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, several portraits of the happy couple have been published on their wedding day.

In the photos, you could see Beatrice, 31, and Mozzi, 37, holding hands with a smile on their faces.

One of the love portraits featured Mozzi smiling at his charming girlfriend, while others portrayed the two on the grounds of the Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park.

Another photo even showed the 94-year-old Queen and 99-year-old Felipe standing next to the couple, keeping a safe distance between them and the newlyweds, of course.

The newlyweds announced their engagement in September 2019. Mozzi asked the question during a trip to Italy.

Princes William and Harry's first cousin was rumored to have started dating Mozzi in November 2018, after she parted ways with her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Dave Clark, in 2016.

