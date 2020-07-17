Princess Beatriz marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony in front of the queen

Beatrice married real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed to CNN.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatriz and Mister Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 am on Friday, July 17 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," the palace said in a statement.

"The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close relatives. The wedding was carried out in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

The palace did not confirm whether Beatriz's father was also present.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, faces new scrutiny over his alleged sexual assault on Virginia Giuffre and his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following the arrest of Epstein's alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, by the FBI.

Earlier Friday, it emerged that Andrew's official website had been removed from the Internet.

"We are both very excited to embark on this life adventure together and cannot really wait to get married," the couple said after their engagement.

Mapelli Mozzi, who has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship, is a wealthy businessman, the BBC reported. According to Companies House, he is the director of the real estate company Banda Property.

Princess Beatrice is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne. She is the granddaughter of the Queen and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the first cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry.

In 2018, her younger sister Eugenie married Jacks Brooksbank at a ceremony in Windsor.

The princess's parents announced their separation and divorced in 1996, sharing joint custody of Beatrice and Eugenie.