Princess Cruises cancels trips until mid-December

(CNN) – The Covid-19 pandemic continues to hit the travel industry hard, especially cruise ship operators.

Case in point: Princess Cruises has announced that it will cancel all of its worldwide trips until mid-December with only one notable exception.

All trips in Asia, the Caribbean, California, Hawaii, Mexico, the Panama Canal, South America. Antarctica, Japan and Tahiti / South Pacific will remain on hiatus, the company said in a press release on Monday.

"We share the disappointment of our guests by canceling these cruises," Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, said in the press release. "We look forward to the days when we can travel again and the happiness it brings to all who sail."

CDC U.S. Non-Navigation Order

That order, issued July 16, suspends "passenger operations on cruise ships capable of carrying at least 250 passengers in waters subject to US jurisdiction. It originally expired on Friday."

The exeption

There is one country in the Princess lineup that has a previous postponement scheduled: Australia.

The cruise line said that all travel in and out of Australia on its Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sea Princess and Sun Princess ships can resume on October 31.

Refunds

Princess announced a refund policy for people who had already booked a cruise with them.

You must submit your full refund requests by August 31 or you will automatically be registered for what Princess calls the "Future Cruise Credit" option.