Princess Diana was once caught sunbathing naked by the builders, according to the royal author: "They bowed and walked away"

EXCLUSIVE: Two construction workers reportedly approached Princess Diana.

British author Tom Quinn recently released a new book titled "Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle", where he spoke to those who worked for British royalty over the years. It was during her conversations with connoisseurs of the palace that Quinn learned some surprising stories about the Princess of Wales.

"It is surprising," Quinn told Fox News. “I was more surprised than anyone when I discovered, you know, there are so many stories about the late Diana, Princess of Wales. I thought, "Well, there can't be many more things that people haven't heard." But talking to several people, I found some wonderful things. "

According to Quinn, Diana used to enjoy sunbathing on the rooftop garden of Kensington Palace, where she believed the area was safe from helicopters and pesky paparazzi.

"He loved sunbathing," said Queen. "This was in the 90s. There was not so much concern about cancer scares, etc. He used to sunbathe on a flat roof at Kensington Palace.

According to the book, attendees of Diana's palace warned royalty that many helicopters had high-resolution binoculars. However, Diana felt safe in her personal shelter away from public view, at least until something went wrong.

"Someone had done something with one of the screens," Quinn explained. "There were small trees in the canals around the flat roof and she had not realized they had been removed. She then stood up without clothes and immediately noticed two builders working a hundred meters away. She was face to face. face to face with them. They had seen her standing and without clothes. And the two builders immediately bowed and turned around.

A footman later noted, "They may have only been builders, but they were knights anyway."

But not all of the stories Quinn discovered about Diana, a royalty who enjoyed dressing up to enjoy a sense of normality outside the palace, were comical. Palace insiders also alleged that Diana and her then-husband, Prince Charles, were heard arguing from their apartments at Kensington Palace.

A former member of the communications staff claimed, "You could hear them rowing almost from the day they moved in."

Quinn was not surprised by the claims.

"They almost maneuvered them together because he was from a very old English family," he explained. “And Charles needed someone who was young (who) could have children. I'm not sure they were adequate, but the royal establishment maneuvered them together.

The disputes were allegedly over Charles's alleged lover, Camilla Parker-Bowles.

"If you watch the movie on the wedding day, there is tension and unease," Quinn said. "… Camilla and Charles had a relationship before Diana and I think Diana naively thought the relationship would end. It was never going to happen … Camilla really encouraged (Charles) to marry Diana because they thought Diana would be accommodating. She She was shy. They thought she would just accept the fact that Charles and Camilla would keep seeing each other. "

"They completely underestimated her," Quinn continued. "In fact, someone told me that if you look closely at the wedding movie, you can see Diana take a look because Camilla was there in the church when they got married … From the beginning you can see that Charles and Diana's marriage was condemned because the cracks were there from the beginning. "

The couple divorced in 1996. And as the relationship ended, Quinn said her boyfriend Dodi Fayed gave her a feeling of happiness for the last year of her life.

Diana passed away in 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a car accident in Paris.

"I think Dodi made the last year of his life happier than it would have been," Quinn said. "The royal family certainly disapproved. The establishment was very nervous about this (relationship). I think the royal family was desperate, up to a point, because this was not something they could control. And Dodi was desperately trying to be accepted in real circles.

Quinn alleged that the British royal family's aristocratic advisers "looked down" on Fayed.

"I think they were a little exasperated with the whole Diana situation," he said. “I think they saw it, up to a point, as a loose cannon. They did not know what she would do next. And they felt it was inappropriate for her to date Dodi. "

However, Quinn shared that Diana, who was free from an unhappy marriage, was eager for what the future holds for her, both publicly and personally.

"The most important thing the royal family wants to try to do and feels they have to do is control every situation," he said. "And they couldn't handle Diana … When Diana falls in love, she tends to be incredibly passionate. She lost all sense of restraint. And I think that happened with Dodi … But people really underestimated her."