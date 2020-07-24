Princess Diana's letter written days before her 30th birthday to be auctioned: report

At a auction, a letter by Princess Diana appeared just before her 30th birthday.

Images obtained by the Daily Mail show that Diana wrote the letter, dated June 27, 1991, to her friend Dudley Poplak to thank her for a gift.

"I wonder what the next ten years will bring," he wrote. "The last ten, I've learned a lot in an interesting way!"

"Thank you so much, Dudley, for my photos (and) my love too," wrote the royalty before signing.

Diana turned 30 on July 1, 1991. She separated from Prince Charles in 1992. The former couple finalized the divorce in 1996. Diana died in 1997, shortly after her 36th birthday.

The note was written on paper with the Kensington Palace logo and was recently put up for auction by a retired autograph and manuscript vendor, according to the Daily Mail.

Although it is not clear what exactly the "pictures" Diana was referring to, the princess admitted that she opened her gifts before her birthday, as indicated by the latter's date.

"Since when have I been able (sic.) To save a gift for the right day and I'm afraid his three wonderful drawings were no exception!" she said.

"I am deeply moved that they give me something that means so much to our family and that Raine has not auctioned!" Diana added, probably referring to her stepmother Raine Spencer.

The outlet reported that a second note, written by Diana's mother, Frances Shand Kydd, is also being sold.

In the letter, Kydd praised her son, Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, whom she said she "took over the world" when she delivered her eulogy at Diana's funeral.

Diana's mother recalled speaking at a memorial mass in Scotland, admitting that she was "stiff."

"… Since my children had taken over the world at the Abbey, I really thought that their mother should be able to make her presentation at home," Kydd wrote.

The cards cost approximately £ 600, or about $ 763.96, and will be sold on July 30.