Princess Kaguya's tale and how Studio Ghibli embraced minimalism

Fantastic spirits of all shapes and sizes that flow into a giant bathhouse. Hundreds of giant insects that plow through a dark forest with bright eyes. A young witch with a red bow and a black cat, laughing and flying over a seascape and the clustered roofs of red tiles of a port city, riding a broom. A giant and amorphous forest spirit crossing everything in its path, in a crazy fight to find its own head.

Hayao Miyazaki's films are full of stunning and memorable images, a Cornucopian testament to the power of traditional animation to evoke awe of what it could be. What makes the films of fellow Studio Ghibli filmmaker Isao Takahata even more wonderful in contrast: they evoke awe from what is not.

Takahata was a master of realism in animation, and he knew that showing what is not as important as showing what is. As a result, the visual void is central in three of his works: Just yesterday, Princess Kaguya's Taleand My neighbors the yamadas. In parts of these films, negative space swallows the edges of the frames. The effect is to increase, not decrease. The realism of the small details on the central screen, and the stylistic choice to differentiate them visually, keep these films firmly rooted in a long Japanese artistic tradition.

Takahata explained his philosophy in an interview with Variety in 2016. “For many years I have wanted to improve the simplistic plan image of cel animation. But I didn't want to solve this by going to the 3D-CG method of three-dimensionality and substantiality, "he said. "I wanted to solve this by a 'shrinking' method of not drawing everything on the screen, to stimulate people's imaginations and raise the level of art. My claim was that this method is what can and should be applied in Japan, following our long pictorial tradition of 12th-century romping animal Scrolls, ink paintings and ukiyo-e woodblock prints down to the manga. "

Empty space is a rarity in animation in general as much as it is in the rest of Ghibli's work. Show me the latest American cartoon or mainstream anime you saw where the screen wasn't full of colorful characters and edge-to-edge images, and I'll show you a lie! But although the technique can rarely be used in animation, the Buddhist concept of mu, or "without", and the principle of ma, the "void" or "negative space" that suggests the importance of interval in Japanese art, They are fundamental. and ideas widely understood in Japanese culture. And Takahata never shied away from representing them in his work.

Despite the blanks, the scenes in these films don't seem incomplete, but effortlessly intimate, as if each frozen action or moment embodied its own essence in more isolation. In My neighbors the yamadas, the empty space increases the comedy of the cartoon images and the silly lightness of the antics of its central family in vignette. In Just yesterday, where the technique is used only in flashbacks, also bullets, since Takahata also knew the power of linked isolated moments, evokes a kind of instant nostalgia. Here, the memories of Taeko, the protagonist, fade over time, their context is more difficult to understand, even when their focal points remain alive, be it a button lost on the sidewalk or the brutal and unexpected redness of a cheek after slap. from the hand of his father. In Princess Kaguya's Tale, has a dual purpose, highlights the intimacy of small moments and at the same time provides the story, an adaptation of one of the oldest stories of Japanese folklore, with a timeless, mythical and melancholic quality.

The technique is almost poetic in its transformation from absence to presence, and the feeling it evokes in the audience can be profound: a reminder of stillness and calm, and of what we lose on the fringes of life. When used in a full story, as in Kaguya, makes the epic feel intimate. In the bullets, he somehow adds, by subtracting the image, a connection that is almost reminiscent of renku, the collaborative Japanese literary form of linked verse in which one haiku written by one poet would be followed by that of another, held together , not for their immediate associations, but for the absence between them. Is nothing. Their mother. Well more or less.

As any worthy writer might tell you, white space on a page is a possibility, not an oversight. No entertainer knew this better than Takahata. His films didn't always need extensive panoramas of dancing spirits to be transporters, and he knew it. For him, less really was more.