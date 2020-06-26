Princess Margaret's maid of honor says royalty "didn't believe in divorce": "She had no choice"

Lady Anne Glenconner hopes to finally make things clear about her beloved friend.

The 87-year-old woman recently released a memoir titled "Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown," detailing her aristocratic upbringing as well as her close relationship with Princess Margaret, whom she served for 30 years. Glenconner was also one of Queen Elizabeth II's assistants at her 1953 coronation.

The reigning monarch's younger sister passed away in 2002 at age 71 after a stroke.

Glenconner spoke to Fox News about how she became a lady-in-waiting for Margaret, her favorite royal memories, what the princess's last years really were like and whether there was jealousy regarding Elizabeth, 94.

Fox News: How did you become a lady-in-waiting for Princess Margaret?

Anne Glenconner: Princess Margaret chose her friends to be a lady-in-waiting. And we were all friends of Margaret for quite some time. My family has always been part of the royal family. My mother was the queen's lady-in-waiting. My father worked for the Duke of York before he became king. Growing up, I used to play with Princess Margaret. In the summers, we bathed in the sea. So we have always known each other.

Margaret chose people she could trust to be part of her circle. We would help Margaret with everything she needed. And Margaret supported a lot of charities, so there was always something to do … But it didn't always work. We would connect, laugh and talk. Being a bridesmaid is really being between a friend and a duty. But he always loved her very much. She might be naughty, but she was always a lot of fun. But most importantly, she was a wonderful friend to me in many ways.

Even when I was at home visiting, I was just a friend. She helped me clean my car, helped me with my garden … There was a lot of laughter. Somehow, I feel that his spirit is still with me in the house.

Fox News: Was there any jealousy between Princess Margaret and her sister Elizabeth, who later became queen?

Glenconner: No, the queen was almost five years older. And these women went different ways in life. If Princess Margaret was perhaps a little younger, there might have been some jealousy, but there really wasn't. Princess Margaret adored the Queen and was very supportive of her.

I think the only thing Princess Margaret would have wanted was to be better educated. The queen had people from Oxford and Cambridge come to teach her. Princess Margaret did not have that. He had a French governess and they taught her piano. She was very intelligent and valued education. So I think that's the only thing she used to talk about: how she wished she had been as polite as the queen. But otherwise, there was no jealousy at all.

Fox News: How did Princess Margaret feel about her royal status over the years?

Glenconner: She was used to it. It is a life in which he was born. She wanted to do her best, which she did. It's not fun to have all eyes on you and the world to see your every move. But she did not complain about the life they gave her.

I never found it difficult. She simply wanted to do her job as smoothly as possible. There have been rumors about how difficult it was, rumors that he wanted to rest. Because she really was a wonderful friend. The press also described her as this party girl. I mean, she liked parties. He loved to dance, sing and music. But it also had a much more serious side that the press didn't write about. Perhaps that story was not so interesting. But I got tired of those stories because they really didn't know my friend.

I remember we used to visit a little place in London for young men who had AIDS. Their partners were deceased and their families either wanted nothing to do with them or were simply too scared to visit them. This was a moment of great ignorance. I remember we used to go long before the Princess of Wales. She wanted to know that someone was there for them. And she would make them laugh or tell stories during this time of despair. There was no paparazzi. It was just her. And they loved her for it. She made them forget.

When my son Henry contracted AIDS in the 1980s, it could not have been more wonderful. I absolutely adored her, all my children did. I never forgot it. There really was another side to her.

Fox News: Princess Margaret was recognized as the first in the Queen's immediate family to become divorced. What went wrong with your marriage.

Glenconner: It is difficult to say. What exactly causes a marriage to end? So many things are possible. But I think (Antonio) got bored with real life. He was a brilliant photographer. I think he wanted to go and do things … I can't really say, but I'm sure the differences in lifestyles may have had something to do with it. They had a lot in common, but you never really know about marriages, do you?

Fox News: Margaret received much criticism for divorcing. How did you deal with that?

Glenconner: Well, the point was, she didn't want a divorce. She was forced to divorce because Tony was having a baby with his girlfriend. Princess Margaret never wanted a divorce. She did not believe in divorce. But she had no other choice. I was really upset because I didn't want to, but right now, there was nothing I could have done. It's a shame because somehow Tony became much more popular in the press than she was. I always thought it was very unfair.

Fox News: What is key advice Princess Margaret once gave you?

Glenconner: I remember we were on a plane and there was a terrible electrical storm. There was lighting, strong winds, everything you can imagine. I was incredibly nervous. She put her hand on my hands and said, "Either we won't be fine or we will, but there is nothing we can do about it. So let's have another drink."

She was very practical. She never complained about things. He never thought there was any point in worrying about things. His advice was always: “Do the best you can. But if it doesn't work as you think, don't complain. Just keep going. I think this is how she lived her life. There was no point in worrying about things you can't control.

Fox News: How would you describe the last years of Princess Margaret?

Glenconner: When she started getting sick, I think she wanted to be around her friends. We read and talked to her … And she never complained. I always thought I was brave. But I have the happiest memories of her just singing, dancing, doing plays, dressing up, and spending time with family. I miss her, really. I think about what she would say to me if she were here right now and I can hear her say, "Get out and keep going."