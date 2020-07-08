Princess Raiyah of Jordan marries at first royal wedding since coronavirus pandemic

Princess Raiyah married British journalist Ned Donovan on Tuesday, in what was the first royal wedding held since the coronavirus pandemic erupted earlier this year.

Royalty, whose full name is Raiyah bint Al-Hussein, announced the exciting news on Twitter with thanks to the many people who wished the couple well on their day of celebration. Donovan is also the grandson of child author Roald Dahl.

"Thank you all for your kind messages at our wedding! Although it was originally planned for April in Jordan, the pandemic derailed those plans and it was safer for my husband's family to celebrate in the UK. God willing we can celebrate in Jordan once the situation allows it, "he wrote on social media.

The bride wore a beautiful white gown with intricate beaded and lace details, while Donovan opted for a black jacket, a light blue vest, and gray striped pants. The couple, along with Raiyah's mother Queen Noor, posed for outdoor photos surrounded by lush greenery.

According to People, the couple got engaged on October 26, 2019. At that time, the Royal Hashemite Court issued a statement extending their "sincere congratulations" to the princess and Donovan.

Raiyah is the youngest daughter of King Hussein of Jordan and Queen Noor, who was reportedly born in the United States. According to the magazine, he has a master's degree in Japanese studies from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, as well as a master's degree in Japanese literature from Columbia University in New York.

He is also currently working towards a Ph.D. in premodern Japanese literature at UCLA.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, married fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29, but postponed the nuptials due to the new coronavirus.

Ferguson wrote a sweet note to Beatrice about what her wedding day would have been like.

"I love you, my dear Beatriz," Ferguson wrote on Instagram. "You have given me more joy than I could wish for. I am so excited to celebrate your love and that of Edo when we are all out of the running of the bulls. The most important thing is health and love and today I am sending it to you and to all other people that you were getting married during this time … so proud of all of you. "

Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark also suspended her ceremony with Los Angeles-based lawyer Matthew Kumar amid the global health crisis, according to multiple reports.