Princeton drops Woodrow Wilson's name from school due to & # 39; racist thinking & # 39;

Princeton University will remove the name of former President Woodrow Wilson from its school of public policy and a residential university, the school's president announced Saturday.

Christopher Eisgruber announced the institution's decision in a statement posted on the school's website. He cited Wilson's "racist views and policies" as the main factor in the decision.

"The trustees conclude that Woodrow Wilson's racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or university whose academics, students, and alumni must be firmly against racism in all its forms," ​​the statement read. .

The trustees voted on Friday to remove the name of the school of public policy, which will therefore be known as The Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, while the university will simply be called First College.

Wilson College was due to close in two years after the construction of two new residential universities, but Eisgruber did not want students to "identify with the name of a racist president" during that time.

Protests over the name of the New Jersey Ivy League school have been ongoing since 2015 when students occupied the president's office and demanded that Wilson's name be removed from Princeton buildings. The university responded by forming a committee to study Wilson's legacy at the school.

Although the committee initially recommended a series of reforms, the names were left on the buildings. In the wake of George Floyd's death on May 25, as well as in the wake of national protests against the police brutality that followed, Princeton administrators agreed to re-examine the matter.

"Princeton is part of an America that has often ignored, ignored, or excused racism, allowing the persistence of systems that discriminate against blacks," the statement continued. "When Derek Chauvin knelt for nearly nine minutes on George Floyd's neck as viewers recorded his cruelty, he might have assumed that the system would ignore, ignore, or excuse his conduct, as he had done in response to previous complaints against him. "

The trustees cited Wilson's "segregationist policies", whereby he segregated multiple federal agencies and his cabinet after decades of integration after Reconstruction. The New York Times noted that while Wilson may not have led the segregation efforts, he "doubled" when questioned on the subject and rationalized segregation as a "strategy for maintaining racial peace."

Wilson also blocked a Japanese proposal to include racial equality as a founding principle of the League of Nations, Politico reported.

The University of Monmouth took a similar step earlier this month by removing Wilson's name from the main campus building. Wilson Hall will be renamed The Great Hall at Shadow Lawn and will be renovated as a community space, with the goal of making it "more attractive to students," said the University of New Jersey.

The name change has already been criticized by alumni.

A prominent Princeton alumnus contacted Fox News, saying, “Chris Eisgruber has so far been a rare academic leader willing to confront the awakened leftist mobs that invade US college campuses. In the minds of many, his name was synonymous with academic freedom and rigor. "

“Now he's just another coward on campus, too terrified by the mob to make rational decisions. I am furious about this, even though Woodrow Wilson was a terrible human being. ”

The trustees acknowledged that the decision to change the names may seem "tough," but they remain committed to preserving Wilson's record "in all its considerable complexity," they said.