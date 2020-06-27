Princeton University to remove Woodrow Wilson's name from building

The building will now be known as the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, according to the statement.

"We have taken this extraordinary step because we believe Wilson's racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school whose academics, students, and alumni must be firmly committed to combating the scourge of racism in all its forms," ​​he says. the notice. .

Wilson was the 28th president of the country, from 1913 to 1921.

This week, members of the Board of Monmouth University of New Jersey voted to remove Wilson's name from his Great Hall.