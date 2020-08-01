NEW CITY, N.Y. – Two prison guards in the New York City suburbs were indicted on Friday on charges of sexual abuse of non-white inmates.

Christopher Taggart, 39, is accused of allowing smuggling at the Rockland County Correctional Center and participating in what prosecutors considered an "inappropriate relationship with minority inmates."

John Kezek, 35, is charged with sexual harassment. Both are charged with multiple counts of official misconduct, a misdemeanor, while Taggart also faces charges of promoting smuggling in prison, a felony.

Taggart is scheduled to be processed on August 11 and remains free on his own recognition. Information about Kezek's court date and lawyers who could speak on behalf of the men were not in the court records.

A county corrections officers union phone number connected in place of the county sheriff's office.

District Attorney Thomas Walsh said prosecutors began investigating the inmates' treatment after a defense attorney alerted his office to the intimidation and sexual harassment his client suffered.

"Too often, female inmates are not considered to have the same rights as those who walk the streets," Walsh said. "We cannot allow a systemic problem of female minorities who are mistreated in our jails."