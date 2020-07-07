Prison officials want to prevent Ghislaine Maxwell's suicide

Defendant Jeffrey Epstein, Mrs. Ghislaine Maxwell, was quietly transferred Monday from New Hampshire to a Brooklyn federal prison where she will await trial pending a bond hearing.

Maxwell, who was arrested in a million-dollar rural mansion last week, was transferred by US sheriffs to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park on Monday morning, the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

The former high-society member and daughter of a British media tycoon is awaiting prosecution on four counts of child sex trafficking and two counts of perjury for allegedly acting as Epstein's repairer while sexually abusing underage girls.

Epstein was arrested for sex trafficking by the same US Attorney's Office last year, but committed suicide in his cell in lower Manhattan before he could be tried.

A police source said Monday that MDC prison officials in Brooklyn are determined to avoid a similar outcome with Maxwell.

"They want to make sure she is tried," the source said, adding that the Bureau of Prisons does not want another "black eye."

Maxwell will be guarded by the highest available prison security, the source added.

Prison officials will monitor her every time she leaves her cell and a surveillance camera will be trained in her cell, according to the source.

Her indictment could come as early as Thursday, if she agrees to be virtually prosecuted, Judge Alison Nathan wrote in an order Monday.

She will remain locked in the MDC until the hearing, when a judge will determine whether to remain behind bars until her trial or be released on bail.

She is charged in the six-count indictment of luring three underage girls to meet Epstein at his various properties in New York, New Mexico and London.

Maxwell is also charged with two counts of perjury for allegedly lying during a deposition, but prosecutors have kept the door open for her to reach a guilty plea and cooperate against other unidentified accomplices.

Epstein allegedly sexually abused all three girls, including one who abused both Maxwell and the millionaire financier at the same time, according to the indictment.

The victim, who was 14 years old when Maxwell became friends with her by asking about her school and family, alleged that Maxwell participated in "sexualized massages" with the girl and Epstein.

During the abuse, Maxwell and the teenager engaged in sexual acts with Epstein after the couple had arranged for the girl and normalized the sexual abuse with her, according to authorities.

In a similar plan in London, Maxwell befriended another teenager in the early 1990s and pressured the girl to massage Epstein, prosecutors said.

After Maxwell's arrest in a sprawling 156-acre mansion in New Hampshire last Thursday, she was held at the Merrimack County House of Corrections in a rural section of Granite state.