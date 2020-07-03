Prisoner with coronavirus dies after spending nearly 30 years on death row

A California prisoner with coronavirus died last week after spending nearly 30 years on death row for raping and murdering a 47-year-old woman.

Richard Stitely, 71, died Wednesday night at San Quentin State Prison, which is in the midst of a major coronavirus outbreak that infects more than a third of its inmate population, according to the Department of Corrections. and California Rehabilitation.

Stitely was tested for the virus after her death and the Marin County Coroner's Office confirmed the positive results Monday, CBS SF reported.

The official cause of Stitely's death is still being determined, the coroner's office said.

As of Thursday night, 1,347 of the approximately 3,700 San Quentin prisoners had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a CDCR tracker.

Most of the prison cases, 1,079, occurred in the past two weeks.

San Quentin, as of Thursday, housed half of all internal virus patients in the state prison system, state data shows.

Prison staff have not been spared, and 114 of them tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday.

Stitely had been on death row since September 1992 for raping and killing Carol Unger, and then dumped her body in the parking lot of a North Hollywood industrial complex.