Prisons have higher rates of coronavirus infection and mortality, according to JHU analysis





"The number of US prison residents who tested positive for Covid-19 was 5.5 times greater than the general population of the United States," according to an analysis led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The study, published as a research letter in JAMA on Wednesday, analyzed cases and deaths from March 31 to June 6 using publicly available data from the departments of corrections websites, news reports, and other sources, and found large disparities between the two populations.

The researchers said the prison infection rate was "3,251 per 100,000 residents," while the rate for the general population was "587 cases per 100,000."

Death rates in correctional institutions were three times higher with 39 deaths per 100,000 prisoners compared to 29 deaths per 100,000 in the general population, according to the analysis.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. "While these numbers are surprising, we actually believe the disparities within prisons are much greater," said lead author Brendan Saloner, an associate professor in the Bloomberg School's Department of Health Policy and Management. Saloner said some prisons are not even reporting cases, and worse, others are not evaluating inmates. As the pandemic has progressed, officials across the United States have identified prisons as the main critical points for coronavirus. In the first weeks of the pandemic, many states released nonviolent criminals and allowed other inmates to get closer to the end of their sentences at the beginning trying to stem the wave of infections. California on Monday replaced the chief medical officer for the state corrections system amid a growing outbreak of coronavirus in prisons there. More than 2,200 inmates are infected, with more than half in a single facility at the San Quintín State Prison. Part of the problem in prison facilities is the inability of inmates and staff to follow the guidelines of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention to help control the spread of the virus, including the social distancing of at least 6 feet away, frequent hand washing and avoiding large crowds. The virus can spread more easily in confined living conditions in prisons that are often overcrowded. In May, in Ohio, 20% of people infected with the deadly disease were prisoners, and in Colorado, one of the state's largest outbreaks was at a correctional facility. "Prisoners have the right to adequate protection of their health while incarcerated," said JHU's Saloner. "The reality of these findings shows that we are not getting close to meeting their basic needs. Ultimately, it creates a dangerous situation for inmates, prison staff, the communities in which prisons are located, and our overall effort to contain the crisis, "he said.

CNN's Sarah Moon and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.