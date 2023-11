Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted attending a Diwali bash recently, where they both looked stunning in traditional Indian attire. Chopra wore a beautiful lehenga, while Jonas rocked a kurta pajama. The couple, who have been married since 2018, have often been seen attending cultural events together and embracing their shared Indian heritage. Fans were thrilled to see the couple dressed up for the occasion and celebrating the festival of lights in style.

