Actress Priyanka Chopra has shared a heartwarming post on Instagram to wish her mother Madhu Chopra on her birthday. The post features a picture of Priyanka and her mother cuddling together, with Priyanka’s daughter Malti Marie sitting in Madhu’s lap. The post has garnered a lot of attention from Priyanka’s fans and followers, who have flooded the comments section with their wishes for Madhu.

Malti Marie features in Priyanka Chopra’s birthday post for her mother

