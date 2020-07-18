Priyanka Chopra's bold fashion has made her a global style icon

Priyanka Chopra is an actress, producer, philanthropist, singer, and former Miss World. And, as has become evident in recent seasons, she is also a style icon.
In honor of her birthday, we take a look at the evolution of the 38-year-old woman's aesthetic. in recent years transforming the star from the girl next door to the fashion queen, both on and off the red carpet.
Priyanka Chopra attends the Met Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Credit: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Queen of the red carpet
Chopra's style is bold, polished and glamorous. Nowhere is that more evident than on the red carpet.
In the US, Chopra began to gravitate towards more relaxed fits and international designers, adopting retro jumpsuits and more avant-garde leather looks. But it wasn't until 2016 that her fashion credentials crystallized.
That year the star wore one perfect outfit after the other. – a glamorous white strapless gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad at his Oscar opening ceremony; a stunner cerulean Atelier Versace at the Billboard Music Awards; and an elegant white suit from ST.studio by Olcay Gulsen at the Gala Time 100.
Priyanka Chopra attends 2016 Time 100 Gala. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Chopra has also repeatedly shown that she is not afraid of taking risks.
For her 2017 Met Gala debut, Chopra wore a custom-made Ralph Lauren trench coat with a dramatic collar and dazzling train. She followed him in 2018 with an intricate beaded headdress.
Priyanka Chopra attends the Met Met Gala "Celebration Camp: Fashion Notes". Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the screening of "Les Plus Belles Annees D & # 39; Une Vie" at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2019. Credit: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images
Great out of order
Impressing on the red carpet is one thing, but repeatedly drawing attention with your fashion is quite another. And the 37-year-old did it while experimenting with trends, turning them into stronger, bolder, and bigger versions of themselves.
Monochromatic look from last year? She nailed him and then elevated him to new heights with a series of one-tone sets from head to toe in shades of bright pink, turquoise, and mint.
The floral prints that appeared in the spring-summer 2018 and 2019 collections, from Marni to Loewe? They appeared wildly in Chopra's closet. Like the aesthetics of the 70s seen in Gucci, Anna Sui and Alberta Ferretti.
Chopra has also combined colliding elements, such as a velvet velvet jacket and wool tweed palazzo pants, and came out in stunning dresses with fringe and thigh-length splits.
Celebrating Indian fashion
While he has made his love for haute couture and international brands clear, Chopra has also welcomed designers from his native India.
From the start of her career, the actress has proudly shown her roots by supporting and showcasing Indian designers, from better-known names like Sabyasachi, Anita Dongre and Manish Malhotra, all powerful in fashion in India, to promising talents. , like Masaba Gupta.
Priyanka Chopra attends the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival on December 05, 2019 in Marrakech, Morocco. Credit: Dominique Charriau / Getty Images
In February, she walked the finale of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour of India, an annual event exploring new talents in association with the India Fashion Design Council, to show her support for local creatives.
But her Indian descent shone brighter in her luxurious five-day nuptials to Jonas, when she wore one elaborate traditional Indian dress after the other. They included a lehenga with silver beads from the Falguni Shane Peacock label that took 12,000 hours of work, and a red one by designer Sabyasachi, sewn by 110 embroiderers.
Chopra's enthusiasm for the diverse views across cultures makes her a style icon worth seeing, at home and on the red carpet.