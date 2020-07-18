Priyanka Chopra's bold fashion has made her a global style icon

Written by Marianna Cerini, CNN

Priyanka Chopra is an actress, producer, philanthropist, singer, and former Miss World. And, as has become evident in recent seasons, she is also a style icon.

In honor of her birthday, we take a look at the evolution of the 38-year-old woman's aesthetic. in recent years transforming the star from the girl next door to the fashion queen, both on and off the red carpet.

one/ /eleven Priyanka Chopra attends the Met Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Credit: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

She has done it for – in equal measure – wearing international brands and defending Indian designers and classic Indian dress. Chopra even caused an increase in online searches for the terms "golden sari" and "red lehenga" when she brought them to her wedding to pop singer Nick Jonas in December 2018.

Queen of the red carpet

Chopra's style is bold, polished and glamorous. Nowhere is that more evident than on the red carpet.

Chopra has been gaining accolades for acting since she made her Bollywood debut in 2003. She He has since become a Hollywood regular after playing an FBI agent in ABC's "Quantico" from 2015 to 2018.

In the US, Chopra began to gravitate towards more relaxed fits and international designers, adopting retro jumpsuits and more avant-garde leather looks. But it wasn't until 2016 that her fashion credentials crystallized.

That year the star wore one perfect outfit after the other. – a glamorous white strapless gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad at his Oscar opening ceremony; a stunner cerulean Atelier Versace at the Billboard Music Awards; and an elegant white suit from ST.studio by Olcay Gulsen at the Gala Time 100.

Priyanka Chopra attends 2016 Time 100 Gala. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Chopra has also repeatedly shown that she is not afraid of taking risks.

For her 2017 Met Gala debut, Chopra wore a custom-made Ralph Lauren trench coat with a dramatic collar and dazzling train. She followed him in 2018 with an intricate beaded headdress.

Then last year, she paired with a silver and pastel Dior dress, with curly hair, silver eyebrows, and raspberry eyeshadow.

Priyanka Chopra attends the Met Met Gala "Celebration Camp: Fashion Notes". Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

At the 2017 Golden Globes, she wore a gold dress that hugs Ralph Lauren's body. "It is my first time at the Golden Globes, so I wanted to be the Golden Globe," he told the US edition of Vogue. For her first Cannes Film Festival last year, she wore a dreamy white Georges Hobeika tulle dress, which was actually a wedding dress.

"She is like an artist; you can see he is having fun with her and he doesn't like getting lost in a crowd," Chopra's American stylist Cristian Ehrlich told Vogue India about her style. "She likes to use her voice and fashion to express her different moods."

Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the screening of "Les Plus Belles Annees D & # 39; Une Vie" at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2019. Credit: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Great out of order

Impressing on the red carpet is one thing, but repeatedly drawing attention with your fashion is quite another. And the 37-year-old did it while experimenting with trends, turning them into stronger, bolder, and bigger versions of themselves.

Monochromatic look from last year? She nailed him and then elevated him to new heights with a series of one-tone sets from head to toe in shades of bright pink, turquoise, and mint.

The floral prints that appeared in the spring-summer 2018 and 2019 collections, from Marni to Loewe? They appeared wildly in Chopra's closet. Like the aesthetics of the 70s seen in Gucci, Anna Sui and Alberta Ferretti.

Chopra has also combined colliding elements, such as a velvet velvet jacket and wool tweed palazzo pants, and came out in stunning dresses with fringe and thigh-length splits.

Celebrating Indian fashion

While he has made his love for haute couture and international brands clear, Chopra has also welcomed designers from his native India.

From the start of her career, the actress has proudly shown her roots by supporting and showcasing Indian designers, from better-known names like Sabyasachi, Anita Dongre and Manish Malhotra, all powerful in fashion in India, to promising talents. , like Masaba Gupta.

Priyanka Chopra attends the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival on December 05, 2019 in Marrakech, Morocco. Credit: Dominique Charriau / Getty Images

In February, she walked the finale of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour of India, an annual event exploring new talents in association with the India Fashion Design Council, to show her support for local creatives.

But her Indian descent shone brighter in her luxurious five-day nuptials to Jonas, when she wore one elaborate traditional Indian dress after the other. They included a lehenga with silver beads from the Falguni Shane Peacock label that took 12,000 hours of work, and a red one by designer Sabyasachi, sewn by 110 embroiderers.

Chopra's enthusiasm for the diverse views across cultures makes her a style icon worth seeing, at home and on the red carpet.