Pro-Trump activist Scott Presler travels the nation to 'make America clean and great again'

The 6-foot-5-inch Scott Presler doesn't look like a typical conservative activist with his Fabio-style locks, but he's on a mission to help reelect President Trump in 2020 and clean up the United States along the way.

Presler's 32-year-old life changed forever in the summer of 2019 when President Trump mocked Baltimore as a "disgusting rat and rodent infested disaster" in which "no human being" would choose to live.

"President Trump inspired me to start cleaning up the United States," Presler told Fox News. "I saw how everyone on Twitter was pointing fingers, blaming and scapegoating, and everyone was talking about the problem, but no one came up with a solution."

The situation upset the Northern Virginia-based Presler, who did not understand how a major city in the United States could become so scruffy. He accessed Twitter and stated that he would travel to Baltimore and help clean things up, even if he was just picking up trash on a corner. However, the tweet went viral and he would not be alone during his effort.

"I didn't realize what I had done, but the floodgates opened and all of these people across the country were all asking what they could do to help," Presler said, admitting he was a little concerned when his idea took off.

"I didn't study waste management and sanitation. I studied criminal justice, so I didn't know anything about organizing a major national cleanup," he said.

Presler spent the next six days tidying up dumpsters, gathering information from potential volunteers, looking for inspiration at Home Depot, and even rented a Porta Potty.

"We had 200 volunteers cleaning 12 tons of trash in 12 hours from the most dangerous street in western Baltimore," he said. "That was definitely one of the moments that changed my life."

The event was a success, so Presler continued to plan events to help clean up cities across the United States. He has now organized cleanups in Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Portland, Philadelphia and many other cities, with more scheduled for the coming weeks.

"The trash I found, the number of needles, the number of homeless people … the main reason I'm doing this is that I just want people to understand that we need to put America first," he said. "We need to take care of our people. We have 50,000 homeless veterans and 500,000 homeless Americans. I think it's wrong that we don't prioritize the needs of our American citizens first. "

Additional cleanup events across the United States are now needed as a result of the sometimes violent protests following the tragic death of George Floyd in police custody. Presler said it is disappointing to see that several areas he has already cleaned are ravaged by looting and riots, but he has been putting his loyal volunteers in touch with cleanup efforts in Minneapolis and Los Angeles, where help is needed immediately.

"We will continue to work to make the United States clean and great again," he said, noting that he helped clean up the graffiti on the Colorado State Capitol in Denver following protests last weekend after a food campaign that organized in the city.

Presler, the son of a retired Navy captain, first decided to get involved with Republican activism when he was upset as he saw Barack Obama re-elected in 2012. He watched the results on Election Night and blamed himself for not helping to register voters, make phone calls, or do whatever it takes to help get a Republican back to the White House.

"I credit President Obama for helping me become a community organizer because he made me point to myself and ask," What are you doing to help your country? "" Presler said.

Presler, who was a 24-year-old dog walker at the time, realized that he could do more than vote in elections in the future, and started the simple task of creating a Twitter account.

"Twitter absolutely changed my life," said Presler, who now has more than 639,000 followers.

Presler, who certainly stands out from the crowd, could have been mistaken for some kind of pop music sensation when CPAC fans invaded him. He was invited to the White House Social Media Summit and regularly asked to speak at conservative events, a far cry from his days as a dog walker who didn't know what he would be up to.

Presler's initial goal was to help register people to vote. However, he has now combined that goal with his passion for cleaning America, and has discovered that people on both sides of the aisle want to help.

"Not only are we getting Republicans, but we're also getting some Democrats, we're getting independents, who are coming to these cleanups across the country," he said. "And I ask each person: Is voting registered at their current address?" And I make sure they are registered and ready to vote. "

"I think the magic behind these cleanups is No. 1, I don't do it on the president. The reason these cleanups are successful is because I do it on love, ”added Presler. "People are really drawn to that message of fair community and rewarding service."

Presler is regularly asked how he can pay for his lifestyle and who funds cleanup efforts, but the answer surprises most people.

“I do all these trips for free. I don't charge a fee for speaking, all I ask for is my trip and my accommodation, so I reach the equilibrium point, "said Presler, noting that he depends on donations from supporters, but he has never had to ask for money in cash.

"I want President Trump to earn so much that I am willing to do what is legally necessary to do so … I have never asked for a penny in public."

Presler had to cancel his scheduled cleanings from April through mid-May due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he traveled to Georgia for an event as soon as the state opened. He wore gloves, a mask and practiced social distancing protocols and did not mind the stigma that came with entering the first area of ​​the country to open up again.

"That is why we wanted to do it, offer hope to people," he said. "There is a way to continue living our lives while remaining smart."

Presler did not like the way the coronavirus was handled in many areas and, as a result, wants "less government" with "more freedom." He feels that the Republican Party taking control of the House of Representatives in November could help make that happen, so he is emphasizing voter registration in particular areas.

"Republicans need 18 seats to change the House from blue to red, just 18," said Presler, noting that he has strategically focused on specific House districts during his upcoming cleanup efforts, such as Beaufort, SC, a district that changed blue in 2018.

"I am strategically focusing to turn it around," he said, adding that he has similar plans for blue districts in Texas and California.

"I want to be able to live my life, as long as I can do whatever I want and it doesn't affect anyone else," Presler said. "As we have seen with COVID's responses and all of these blockages, who we choose as our governors, our mayors, and sheriffs will have a huge impact on how we can get through our day-to-day. The day lives."

While Presler has been at events with the President, he has not formally met the man who is working so hard to re-elect. He has no political aspirations for himself, but he wouldn't mind seeing his efforts evolve into a formal relationship with the Trump administration.

"I often joke that the only man I would cut my hair for is President Trump," he said.