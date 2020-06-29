Pro-Trump outlets are in denial as states report further increase in coronavirus cases

Denialism of the coronavirus can take many forms. The main form I'm seeing right now, through pro-Trump talk shows and blogs and webcasts, is invisible to the naked eye. They just aren't covering the virus much.

President Trump is not giving them much material to work with. He hardly talks about the virus or provides a proactive message to the American people. Instead, he's playing golf and tweeting about "Sleepy Joe" and sparking "white power" controversies. Their favorite shows and stars are generally kept with the same script, and therefore harm readers and viewers …

Quoting Margaret Sullivan's new WaPo column: "For too long, many devotees of most right-wing news decided they didn't need to stay home. Others absorbed the idea that wearing a protective mask was an act of left-wing partisanship. But the disease leaps through the political aisle quite agilely, and it is tragic, but again not so surprising, to see the virus soar now in red states where governors and other public officials joined Trump and his media. favorites from the start to minimize dangers. "

CNN political analyst Kirsten Powers, a former Fox News contributor, said on Sunday in "Reliable Sources" that the "initial refusal by the right-wing media to accept" the coronavirus as a major problem "cost many lives" and did " irreparable damage. " And David Zurawik said it is still happening: "Trump and his right-wing messaging machine are muddying the waters, confusing people …"

Fox's priorities

Fox News Sunday moderator Chris Wallace ran his Sunday show in what he called a "dangerous new phase of the pandemic." The news hours on Fox News also focused on the pandemic. But the channel's top-rated hours on Sunday, such as "Fox & Friends" in the morning and "Life, Liberty and Levin" at night, led with "law and order" stories and reflected Trump's talking points.

I am not arguing that every program on every network should be the same. Of course, no! But Fox's MAGA talk shows have a unique influence on a swath of Americans who constantly say they don't trust other sources. Often times they don't even trust the Fox news. Talk shows haven't taken this new Covid-19 spike seriously enough.

>> My search for TVEyes for mentions of "masks" in June returned 1,345 results on CNN, 970 results on MSNBC and only 485 results on Fox …

>> And here is another example: the producer Marina di Marzo analyzed the Trump-Sean Hannity city council and discovered that only three minutes of the hour were dedicated to the coronavirus …

>> Re: the "city hall" Susan Glasser told me that it showed "a president who is very disconnected from reality …" Look at his comments here …

Hammering home the basics

Oliver Darcy writes: Those of us who work in the news industry are very familiar with the basics of the virus and the preventive measures that can be taken to curb its spread. But it is important to remember that most people are not as connected to the news cycle as we are, and as a result are more likely to believe in the spin and misinformation. So what should journalists do? Hammer home the basics.

For example, a popular topic of conversation by W.H. In recent days, increased access to evidence is the reason the United States is seeing an increase in cases. People I know have made this argument to me as well. But while increased testing is probably a contributing factor to more positive cases, it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. The media should explain this, showing charts of higher hospitalization rates to take home the point that more people in certain areas of the country are getting sick.

It doesn't stop there. Unfortunately, the public still needs a great deal of education on the use of face masks. News organizations must reiterate at every opportunity the statistics that show how effective it is to wear a mask to reduce the virus. But there are other aspects related to the use of masks that I think should also be pointed out: that even when wearing a mask, social distancing should be followed if possible; that valved masks should be avoided; and that the masks should cover your nose and mouth. These are basic concepts, but judging by the number of people I see who are wrong about these things, they clearly need to be reiterated …