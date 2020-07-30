Probable teacher strikes in Texas, Arizona and Florida

The president of the American Federation of Teachers warned Wednesday that strikes due to unsafe working conditions in schools were possible in Texas, Florida and Arizona, all states with high rates of coronavirus infection.

"If people die while educating children, you evisibilize any credibility you would have in the future as to whether a school is safe or not," Randi Weingarten told POLITICO.

Earlier this month, the American Federation of Teachers, representing more than 1.7 million educators, adopted a resolution requiring that the only schools that should reopen for in-person instruction should be in places where the COVID infection rate -19 is less than 5 percent.

The group also said that schools should only reopen if those educators at high risk of contracting the virus have access to special accommodations and authorities agree to close the school in the event of an increase in cases. Some of the lawsuits include social distancing, gloves, updates to the building's ventilation system, and facial covers.

"You can't say, in the end, 'Okay, I just give up.' You have to be true to your convictions … and if that means a security strike as a last resort, that's what it means." If you think people's safety and health are really sacrosanct, then you should be able to sacrifice yourself for it, "Weingarten said.

Many states still face a record number of coronavirus cases, as the debate over whether schools should have in-person classes has reached a boiling point.