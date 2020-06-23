Producer and philanthropist Steve Bing dies in fall of building: reports

Steve Bing, the wealthy film producer and financier who fathered a son with actress Elizabeth Hurley, died Monday in a posh apartment building in Century City, Los Angeles, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Times, citing a police source, reported that foul play is not expected. The Los Angeles Police Department did not officially announce his death, but the body of a man who fit his description was found dead on Ten Thousand Santa Monica Blvd., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a great heart and was willing to do his best for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and hope he finally does. He found peace, "former President Bill Clinton wrote on Twitter after learning of his death.

JIMMY KIMMEL SLAMMED BY DONALD TRUMP, JR, SOCIAL MEDIA ON N-WORD DISPUTE

A final determination of the cause of death and identification of the deceased are currently pending, a Los Angeles County coroner's spokesman told People.

Bing founded Shangri-La Entertainment, which produced and financed films such as "The Polar Express" starring actor Tom Hanks and "Beowulf" from 2007. He also co-wrote the 2003 comedy "Kangaroo Jack".

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SAYS THAT EX JAY CUTLER HAS A & # 39; HEART OF GOLD & # 39; ON THE SWEET FATHER'S DAY BETWEEN THE DIVORCE

Bing was former actress Elizabeth Hurley and the father of her son, Damian, based on a 2002 DNA test, which he denied at the time, according to PEOPLE. He had another son, Kira, born to professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.

At the age of 18, Bing inherited an estimated $ 600 million from his grandfather, Leo S. Bing, a real estate developer, which led him to drop out of Stanford University and use the money to invest in Hollywood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2009, Bing paid for the flight that took Clinton and American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee home from North Korea, according to Deadline.