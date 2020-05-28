Producer Jon Landau teases the plot of James Cameron's Avatar 2

Following the recent announcement that the Avatar Aftermath to resume production in New Zealand, producer Jon Landau scoffed at what fans can expect from James Cameron's plot Avatar 2, according to Vital Thrills.

"This is the story of the Sully family and what you do to keep your family together" Landau said. "Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, they even spend a lot of time in the water, around the water, in the water."

He added: "I think, why do people turn to entertainment today more than ever? I think it is escaping, escaping from the world we are in, escaping from the other pressures they have in their lives. I think with Avatar, we have an opportunity to allow people to escape to an incredible world with incredible characters to follow, just as Peter Jackson was able to do with The Lord of the Rings, so that's what we're looking forward to doing. " .

Also, Landau told RNZ that they are bringing back "Really those who are essential to our filming needs and we will work with the same crew that we had in New Zealand."

The cast of the Avatar The franchise includes Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin alongside a roster of young actors. Returning cast members include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver.

Cameron recently explained that Stephen Lang's Colonel Miles Quaritch will return for all four sequels and will be the main villain throughout the story. Filming officially started on Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 on September 25, 2017.

After some changes in the schedule, Avatar 2 It has been delayed a full year from December 18, 2020 to December 17, 2021. Avatar 3 It has been delayed two years from December 17, 2021 to December 22, 2023. Avatar 4 will open two years after that on December 19, 2025 (originally December 20, 2024) and Avatar 5 It will fall on December 17, 2027 (originally December 19, 2025). Although Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 will only launch with director James Cameron's warning that Avatar 2 and 3 They are successful at the box office.