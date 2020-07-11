Professional sport begins vast science-based experiment at Covid reentry (opinion)

When President Donald Trump and state and local leaders dropped well-established, science-based protocols to protect public health, they put thousands of people at risk for illness and death.
For those discouraged by the recklessness of policymakers, some comfort can be found in the work of a group of healthy young American millionaires who are using science to advance the pandemic and its restrictions.
Professional athletes.
In the coming weeks, these athletes, coaches, and support staff will volunteer in a vast national experiment to see if an evidence-based program, rather than a miracle, could allow the rest of us to gradually resume order and isolation. lifetime.
Each league has a slightly different strategy due to the basic differences between sports. But the core is the same for all reopening plans: an isolation "bubble" with restricted entry and exit. Clear rules on how to handle families and older coaches and the need to suddenly visit the mother.
Strict adherence to social distancing and masks and hand hygiene. Designation of urban centers to play all games, drastically reducing travel. Also, despite the weirdness of the premise, all the leagues right now agree that having true fans in the stands is simply not possible.
Although each of these steps is crucial, the key to the entire approach is aggressive testing. In fact, the motto for a safe and lasting return to professional sports could be "Tell your people to speed up testing."
To what I say: this is an excellent and beautiful plan. Advocates against evidence might think otherwise, but evidence is part of the solution, not the problem. There is simply no other way to go.
But, at least so far, the leagues have chosen to persist. In all likelihood, they will be able to get out of a season, though not without moments of fear and even regret.
This return from professional sports has a lot to teach us. Science matters. Proof really does matter. And any plan must have realistic expectations of what lies ahead.
Like all the countries that have really made progress towards resuming a more family life, from South Korea to Germany and New Zealand, they have found that opening is not a matter of flipping a switch that, poof, makes the problem go away entirely.
Rather, actual progress requires testing, more testing, and a plan B. In soccer, we call this "making halftime adjustments." In real life, we call this "being a reality-based adult."
And right now, the only national leaders who behave like adults are a bunch of sportsmen in their twenties used to the big drama who are doing their best to show the country the zigzag forward.