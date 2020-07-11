Professional sport begins vast science-based experiment at Covid reentry (opinion)

When President Donald Trump and state and local leaders dropped well-established, science-based protocols to protect public health, they put thousands of people at risk for illness and death.

For those discouraged by the recklessness of policymakers, some comfort can be found in the work of a group of healthy young American millionaires who are using science to advance the pandemic and its restrictions.

Professional athletes.

America's top professional sports leagues – baseball, soccer, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey – have developed grand plans to reopen and once again provide America with its most beloved distraction. (See a timeline for each league here.)

It's Appropriate When these leagues suddenly closed in March, it was the first clear sign for many of us that we had a big problem on our hands. Now when we consider getting out of our bunkers, we turn to professional sports again for guidance and inspiration.

In the coming weeks, these athletes, coaches, and support staff will volunteer in a vast national experiment to see if an evidence-based program, rather than a miracle, could allow the rest of us to gradually resume order and isolation. lifetime.

Players unions are debating the safety of the reopening, and many individual athletes have chosen not to participate. But for now, it appears that many of our core sports are moving toward restart.

Each league has a slightly different strategy due to the basic differences between sports. But the core is the same for all reopening plans: an isolation "bubble" with restricted entry and exit. Clear rules on how to handle families and older coaches and the need to suddenly visit the mother.

Strict adherence to social distancing and masks and hand hygiene. Designation of urban centers to play all games, drastically reducing travel. Also, despite the weirdness of the premise, all the leagues right now agree that having true fans in the stands is simply not possible.

Although each of these steps is crucial, the key to the entire approach is aggressive testing. In fact, the motto for a safe and lasting return to professional sports could be "Tell your people to speed up testing."

Consider baseball. According to the Washington Post, Major League Baseball says it plans to evaluate its players not once or twice or after exposures, but every other day. That's thousands of people screened 3.5 times a week for a few months.

To what I say: this is an excellent and beautiful plan. Advocates against evidence might think otherwise, but evidence is part of the solution, not the problem. There is simply no other way to go.

Diagnostic tests (nasal swab or saliva) have already begun, revealing that dozens of athletes in the leagues are infected with Covid-19. Additionally, testing has revealed several small clusters of new infections, forcing teams to temporarily shut down their training facilities until things settle down.

Additionally, baseball has encountered a problem too familiar to the rest of the US: a long delay in obtaining diagnostic test results. (Antibody tests to detect a previous infection require a blood sample.) MLB chose to use the Utah-based laboratory that processes its drug tests under the premise that the laboratory could change the test in 24 hours.

But as many people in the non-major leagues have learned, test results can take up to a week to arrive, dramatically reducing the relevance of the test (and prolonging anxious waiting).

At this early planning stage, with the actual games still a few weeks away for most leagues, these unexpected delays, as well as the worsening epidemic unfolding across the country, have paused many involved. . Perhaps, like some college sports, they should wait until next year, when we expect the pandemic to be under much better control.

But, at least so far, the leagues have chosen to persist. In all likelihood, they will be able to get out of a season, though not without moments of fear and even regret.

This return from professional sports has a lot to teach us. Science matters. Proof really does matter. And any plan must have realistic expectations of what lies ahead.

Like all the countries that have really made progress towards resuming a more family life, from South Korea to Germany and New Zealand, they have found that opening is not a matter of flipping a switch that, poof, makes the problem go away entirely.

Rather, actual progress requires testing, more testing, and a plan B. In soccer, we call this "making halftime adjustments." In real life, we call this "being a reality-based adult."

And right now, the only national leaders who behave like adults are a bunch of sportsmen in their twenties used to the big drama who are doing their best to show the country the zigzag forward.