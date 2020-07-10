Professor accused of scheme to use $ 4M in US grant money to conduct research for China

An Ohio State University professor with ties to China is accused of using more than $ 4 million in grant funds from the United States to develop rheumatology and immunology expertise for the Chinese government, according to an indictment revealed Thursday.

Song Guo Zheng, 57, was arrested May 22 at an Anchorage, Alaska airport while preparing to board a charter flight to China, the United States Department of Justice said in a press release.

At the time of his arrest, Zheng carried three large bags, filed electronic devices, expired Chinese passports for his family, property deeds in China, among other items, the Justice Department said.

Thursday's indictment accuses Zheng of grant fraud for failing to disclose that he was involved in a plan to use approximately $ 4.1 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to help the Chinese government. He was ordered to retain without bail because a judge determined that it is a flight risk.

Zheng is also accused of making false statements about his employment in China at the same time that he worked at Ohio State University, among other universities.

An affidavit filed after his arrest alleges that since 2013 Zheng had been participating in a Chinese Talent Plan, a program established by the Chinese government to recruit individuals with knowledge of or access to foreign technology intellectual property.

"Once again, we are confronted by a professor from a United States university, who is a member of a Chinese Talent Plan, who allegedly and deliberately does not disclose his relationship with a Chinese university and receives funds from the Chinese government to obtain millions of dollars in United States grant funds designed to benefit the health and well-being of the people of the United States, not to be hijacked to complement the investigative goals of the Chinese Communist Party, "said Deputy Attorney General for Homeland Security John C. Demers.

Zheng faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of fraud or bribery, and up to five years for making false statements. Your case is scheduled to be presented to a federal grand jury for possible indictment. An investigation continues.