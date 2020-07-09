Professor Doubles Trump's 2020 Odds Prediction Model

Despite recent polls identifying Joe Biden as the big favorite in 2020, a political science professor continues to defend his prediction model that shows President Trump has a "91 percent" chance of winning in November.

Mediaite reported Wednesday that Stony Brook professor Helmut Norpoth is duplicating his "Primary Model," which correctly forecast five of the last six elections since 1996 and all elections, except two in the past 108 years.

"The primary model gives Trump a 91 percent chance of winning in November," said Norpoth. "This model works well in 25 of the 27 elections since 1912, when the primaries were introduced."

As Mediaite pointed out, the two elections the model could not predict were the 1960 John F. Kennedy elections and the 2000 George W. Bush elections.

Norpoth's model examines the results of the presidential primaries as the strongest indicator of outcome in the general election, not the polls that dominate political discussion. According to Norpoth, Biden is in a much weaker position than Trump due to his poor performance in the first two primary races.

Before returning to the South Carolina primaries and leading the following races, Biden ranked fourth in Iowa with just 15.8 percent of the vote and ranked fifth in New Hampshire with just 8.4 percent. Norpoth emphasized that enthusiasm is key.

"The terrain of presidential contests is littered with nominees who saw a poll in the spring turn to dust in the fall," Norpoth told Mediaite. “The list is long and daunting for the first few candidates. Beginning with Thomas Dewey in 1948, it encompasses notable figures such as Richard Nixon in 1960, Jimmy Carter in 1980, Michael Dukakis in 1988, George H.W. Bush in 1992 and John Kerry in 2004, to name just the most spectacular cases. "

Norpoth's model, which correctly predicted Trump's victory approximately nine months before the 2016 election, suggests that the president will win by even a broader margin in the polling station with 362 electoral votes compared to the 304 he won against Hillary Clinton . Mediaite noted that such a victory will almost equal Barack Obama's 2008 election, where he garnered 365 electoral votes.

The Stony Brook professor appeared in "The Ingraham Angle" in May making the same prediction.

While the "Primary Model" hands Trump his reelection, national polls suggest Biden will win easily in November. The Real Clear Politics average shows that the former vice president outperformed the president by 8.7 points. In the latest Fox News poll, Biden has a 12-point lead over Trump.

Presidential polls have been quite successful in recent months amid the coronavirus outbreak and rising racial tensions following the death of George Floyd.