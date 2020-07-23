Professor says he was fired for pro-Trump tweets, calls double standard for anti-Trump messages from colleagues

A Michigan social science teacher and baseball coach claimed he was fired after posting pro-Trump tweets, and told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that the tweets were intended to "unify" and that "nothing in the tweets is inappropriate".

Justin Kucera said he was questioned by administrators of the Walled Lake School District in Commerce Township, Michigan during a Zoom meeting after he tweeted support for Trump to reopen schools.

"I'm done being silent. @RealDonaldTrump is our president. Not me @," Kucera tweeted on July 6.

Kucera said he posted "a couple of tweets … in support of President Trump," which included a "retweet from President Trump saying that schools should open in the fall."

He said he also tweeted "an answer to one of my followers who had said a comment about how it sucks how liberals are trying to divide us and I replied."

“So they asked me about those three tweets at a Zoom meeting with district administrators where they let me explain my reasoning behind them and I just said I think schools should open up and I think we need to support our president and that's what the tweets were on point, "Kucera explained Thursday.

"A couple of days later, they continued with another meeting and that's where they gave me the option to resign where I said no," he continued, adding that the other option "should end."

Host Ainsley Earhardt noted that Kucera "said other teachers have posted negative comments about the president" and asked, "Is it a double standard if you are not fired?"

"It has to be. I don't know what you would call it," Kucera said in response. "What I did is no different than what other teachers do on social media. The only difference is that mine is in support of President Trump and the theirs is not. "

In a statement sent to Fox News from the Walled Lake School District, a spokesperson said: "No disciplinary action was taken as a result of President Trump's support and we are unable to comment on specific discipline / personnel personnel issues."

Earhardt asked Kucera: "If you were not fired because you supported the president and because you are conservative, why were you fired?"

"I think they go with the anticipated reaction from students and parents," Kucera replied. “So if you see all the comments my tweet received, you received a lot of positive comments and some negative comments as well.

"I think school district officials were using that as complaints that the students did not want to be in my class and that it would impede the operation of the school business," he continued.

When asked if he regrets posting the tweets, he said, "No, not at all."

"I apologized to the school district for the negative attention it brought them, but I did not apologize for what I said," he explained, adding, "Nothing in the tweets is inappropriate.

"I just wanted to unify," he said, adding that "it was meant to be a unifying tweet to support the president, regardless of whether you agree with him or not."

The Washington Free Beacon reported that students and parents described Kucera as apolitical and supportive of students.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.