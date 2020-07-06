Prognosis for Spencer Dinwiddie's coronavirus is suddenly hopeful

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, Spencer Dinwiddie has not given up hope of joining the Nets for the NBA restart. He is slowly recovering from the virus and is taking steps to get to the field.

Update 10: Sinus pressure headaches when I get up are starting to decrease. But I was a little too optimistic on the bike, "Dinwiddie shared on Twitter, along with an emoji that was sweating but still smiling. "I got dizzy and I felt weak smh. But if I can get a negative test tomorrow, then they'll take me back to the court on Tuesday. "

The Nets announced last Sunday that both Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan had tested positive, and Jordan had excluded himself from the NBA restart at Disney. The Nets will add a replacement player for Jordan, but GM Sean Marks said Dinwiddie is on the travel party list.

The Nets head to Orlando on Tuesday and quarantine at Disney. The NBA would require Dinwiddie to do two negative tests before he could travel. His hope is to be able to fly with the team to Florida, because traveling separately will complicate matters.

"The protocol only requires 7 days and negative tests are not the 14-day standard," Dinwiddie tweeted about the shorter quarantine of one week. "Yes, the plan would be to fly to Orlando after training. For latecomers, it could be difficult to resume the season due to more rigorous testing requirements. "

Players traveling separately from their teams have to pay their way. If they are charter or traveling by car, they must have two negative tests before entering the bubble, while commercial travel requires three consecutive negative tests.

Dinwiddie is averaging career highs of 20.6 points and 6.8 assists, and it would be a huge loss if he couldn't play. More game load would fall on two-way player Chris Chiozza.

"With Spencer, I hope he can play. I hope you feel better, ”said Chiozza. "But if not, I'll be ready to take on those extra minutes."

Chiozza was a plus-29 scoring eight points to go with four assists and three rebounds in the OT victory on March 3 in Boston, and added 14 career points the next game against Memphis.