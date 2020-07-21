Progressive political commentator and podcast presenter Michael Brooks dies at 37

"It is with great regret that we announce the unexpected death of Michael Brooks: a son, brother, friend and true companion to so many," Brooks' colleagues tweeted. The statement did not offer details about the medical condition.
Brooks was a regular co-host of Majority Report with Sam Seder, and in 2017 released "The Michael Brooks Show" on YouTube. Jacobin, the liberal magazine to which Brooks also contributed, described the program as "a radicalizing force for large numbers of young people, most of whom rightly despised the political establishment but were only beginning to discover alternatives."
"I've worked with a lot of great presenters and some of the most talented comedians in the country, and what was unique about Michael was not just his intelligence and vision of politics … but his ability to make a political comedy really brilliant. " I need less than a hand to count how many people I have come across who had Michael's ability to create a funny impression or character that was not only a vehicle for political satire but also satirical in its essence. "