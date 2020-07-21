Progressive political commentator and podcast presenter Michael Brooks dies at 37

"It is with great regret that we announce the unexpected death of Michael Brooks: a son, brother, friend and true companion to so many," Brooks' colleagues tweeted. The statement did not offer details about the medical condition.

Brooks was a regular co-host of Majority Report with Sam Seder, and in 2017 released "The Michael Brooks Show" on YouTube. Jacobin, the liberal magazine to which Brooks also contributed, described the program as "a radicalizing force for large numbers of young people, most of whom rightly despised the political establishment but were only beginning to discover alternatives."

Seder, host of the Majority Report, reminded Brooks in a statement to Jacobin: