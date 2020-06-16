Prolonged protracted supervisory war over Covid relief aid overflows

Transparency watchers warn that there is no indication that the Trump administration is cooperating with a myriad of legal oversight requirements in the CARES Act of more than $ 2 trillion.

Bottom line: For months, a simmering supervisory war has been brewing between the Trump administration, lawmakers and the entities charged with overseeing the largest emergency economic rescue package in the nation's history. The stakes are huge, with checks and balances of more than trillions of federal spending currently at stake. Now it is starting to boil.

"The position is simply not sustainable." That's what an administration official told CNN about the current refusal to disclose details about the beneficiaries of the $ 670 billion Check Protection Program loan.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin seemed to acknowledge him on Monday, when he tweeted that he was starting bipartisan talks on the transparency of the program. But how far the Treasury is willing to go given some of the concerns raised by small businesses about disclosure remains an open question, as well as whether the current effort will be enough to address the concerns of Democratic lawmakers.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, chair of the Small Business Committee, said he had spoken to Mnuchin after that tweet and that they were brainstorming back and forth on how to structure the potential disclosure of loan recipients. Rubio told CNN that "there will be disclosure," but the talks were based on how to protect smaller companies, such as individual companies, entities that have raised concerns about what disclosure it would disclose about their businesses due to the program's structure.

"If you have a large loan, there is no way to avoid it," Rubio said. "We are going to need to know who you are."

The risks

It is important to put into context what PPP was designed to do, and has done. It was essentially designed to flood the small business market with cash, as quickly as possible, for those companies to keep payroll. After a rough and uneven start, the program has done exactly that, so much so that there is still $ 130 billion in funds that have yet to be tapped.

But with speed comes the risk of fraud, or of entities raising funds they shouldn't have, or uneven distribution across sectors, or significant racial disparities. That's where oversight comes in, and that's why lawmakers have been so interested in getting more information.

That concern becomes particularly acute when the oversight structures in place become clear. PPP is outside the scope of the Congressional Oversight Commission. The Treasury now says it is outside the purview of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee. The Government Accountability Office has had trouble obtaining information, as has the select Congressional committee that oversees stimulus funds. There is, to some extent, the possibility of a gap in oversight of a massive federal loan program. That is at the heart of the dispute, and risky lawmakers are more concerned.

Reality

The broad position of the administration has little merit. The SBA program based on the PPP model, known as 7 (a), has published granular borrower information for decades. Public pressure is becoming immense. The loan application itself made clear that the borrower's disclosure was possible, and Mnuchin himself promised "full transparency" when the bailout package became law.

"The failure of the Trump Administration to disclose this detailed information does not meet the transparency standard that has been established in major SBA loan programs," said Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the Committee on Small Businesses and key actor in writing. Of the program.

Bipartisan concern is growing. There is legislation in both houses that would require disclosure of loan recipients.

As a Republican senator who supports the program and the administration put it bluntly to CNN: "We want to talk about how this program is a success, not why they are hiding things. All they are doing is stepping on what we are" trying to do and it looks bad. "

The new investigation

The House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis has officially launched an investigation into the $ 670 billion Check Protection Program, specifically whether the largest banks that participated in the program favored large, well-funded companies over struggling small businesses in underserved communities. As part of that investigation, the majority of the committee requested a list of all PPP applications received and loans issued before June 29.

Read the letter to Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza.

The mermaid

While the public battle for transparency in the Paycheck Protection Program has been brought to light over the past week, it is a silent move from a central pillar of the CARES Act oversight mechanisms that has generated the most concern among legislators and assistants.

The top two officials of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, a panel of inspectors general charged with overseeing the billions in bailout costs, sent a letter to lawmakers late last week to notify a legal opinion from the Treasury Department that seemed to limit the administration's reporting requirements related to the key business aid components of the law.

The perspective: An official from a general inspectors' office contacted CNN to underline how serious this flag was by the PRAC, not only because of the Treasury's legal opinion, but "because nobody in our world wants to look out for fear it will be taken away."

Given the way President Donald Trump has operated with inspectors general, including the separation of the PRAC chief less than a week after its launch, for Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz and Robert A. Westbrooks, executive director of the Pandemic Response Responsibility Committee, going to Congress and issuing a warning carries great weight.

The protection

A detailed reading of Horowitz's letter points out that the real intention of the heads of the legislators is to lean towards possible legislative action to reverse the Treasury's opinion: "We raise this possible ambiguity in the CARES Act for any legislative action that you consider appropriate . "

In particular, lawmakers on both sides seem willing to do just that.

House of Representatives Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, Democrat of New York: "If the Administration believes the law needs clarification, it must propose, and support, any potential changes to the legislation. This money belongs to the people American, not the President, and the Administration has an obligation to explain where these funds are going. "

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican: "I think American taxpayers should know where the money is spent and who gets the money."

What the Treasury Department Says

From Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley:

"The CARES Act ensures that all programs administered by the Treasury are subject to comprehensive supervision by three inspectors general, the new Congressional Oversight Commission and the Government Accountability Office. The Treasury also reports on the implementation of the CARES Act on its website, in government – Broad reporting site USAspending.gov, in written updates to Congress, and in congressional testimony – PRAC would not increase transparency or oversight – Treasury meets all substantial requirements of supervision, transparency and reporting of the CARES Law ".

Previous historical issues

There is no trust in Capitol Hill, the Trump administration will comply with the information requirements established in the law.

"Anyone who has lived the past three years knows that trusting anything they say about supervision is a total bull," a senior Democrat adviser told CNN.

The Treasury says that they are complying with the requirements of the law and will continue to do so. But there are already some doubts about it when it comes to the Government Accountability Office. The watchdog has said management has not fully complied with requests for information related to the Paycheck Protection Program.

Mnuchin told lawmakers that his department was working with GAO to find a solution to the problem.

The Fed, which oversees a number of lines of credit that will use US taxpayer dollars to tap the potential of billions in business loans, has pledged to reveal the names of companies that receive money at least every 30 days. Lawmakers are looking for similar compromises in the myriad of programs implemented by the bailout law.

Between those lines: Senate Democrats are increasing pressure on the new oversight entity just as it launches. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, the top Democrat on the Banking Committee, greeted newly confirmed Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery Brian Miller in a letter Monday reminding him of his commitments to lawmakers. during his confirmation hearing, and his insight into his role in the powerful supervisory office.

"Ultimately, his duty is to the American people, not the President," the senators wrote to Miller. "The American people, our colleagues, and both will judge him against his commitments, made under oath before the Banking Committee, as well as the basic expectations of an inspector general and a public servant to demonstrate the utmost integrity, transparency, and diligence."