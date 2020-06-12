Promoter behind Fury-Joshua deal sparks outrage in Ireland

The boxing promoter helping to organize the UK-wide heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is the subject of dialogue between the authorities in Ireland and the UAE due to his ties to organized crime.

Daniel Kinahan, an Irishman currently residing in the United Arab Emirates, Fury verified his name three times when the WBC champion announced on Wednesday that he had reached an agreement with Joshua, the owner of three belts, for a fight in 2021.

The Dublin High Court previously named Kinahan as a high-ranking figure in an organized crime gang involved in international drug trafficking and firearm operations, the British Press Association reported.

"Tyson Fury and his video surprised me and I mentioned the name he mentioned," Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Thursday in response to comment by another party leader Alan Kelly of Labor about Kinahan's involvement in Fury. -Joshua. agreement.

"While I cannot comment on any particular operation by the (Irish police) garda," added Varadkar, "I can certainly assure you that there has been contact between the (Irish) Department of Foreign Affairs and the UAE authorities on this matter. affair". "

Kinahan is one of the founders of MTK Global, a management company that represents Fury, and was recently hired as a Special Advisor to the Prince of Bahrain's sports organization, KHK.

Fury has previously posted a photo on Twitter of himself with Kinahan. On Wednesday, he thanked Kinahan for fixing the proposed two-fight deal with Joshua. in a video posted on Twitter.

“I just got off the phone with Daniel Kinahan. He just informed me that the biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed, "Fury said." Great thanks, Dan. He got it, literally above the line. "

Kelly said Kinahan has been "renowned in the Middle East as a boxing promoter."

"There is an individual from our country who, according to the High Court, is a very important figure in organized crime on a global scale," Kelly said in Parliament on Thursday when she asked for the Irish government to intervene. "According to the CAB (Criminal Assets Bureau), he has controlled and managed the operations of the Kinahan organized crime group for some time."

The Associated Press contacted the CAB about Kinahan and was referred to the Irish police, who responded by saying they did not comment on specific individuals and followed up with a generic statement about "known criminal organizations."

Another lawmaker, Neale Richmond, said he has written to potential broadcasters of the Joshua-Fury fight to "make sure they know who Daniel Kinahan is and to see if they feel comfortable working with him."

"Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury will be one of the biggest boxing matches of the next decade. He is huge, and as a sports fan, I am absolutely excited. However, I am not excited about the fact that Tyson Fury quoted Daniel Kinahan. three times in the announcement of the fight, "Richmond said in a statement. video message posted on Twitter.

"Daniel Kinahan, as we learned in an affidavit before the Superior Court last month, is a criminal mastermind behind one of the largest drug disputes and operations in the country. It is extremely worrying that he is involved in this combat." .

The Irish Daily Star newspaper said in its Thursday edition that it will not cover the fight between Fury and Joshua due to Kinahan's involvement.